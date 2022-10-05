REAL - SHAKHTAR. FOOTBALL. For this 3rd day of the Champions League, this Wednesday, October 3, Real Madrid won against Shakthar (2-1), thanks to the achievements of Rodrygo (13th) and Vinicius (28th). Zubkov reduced the mark (39th). Thanks to this success, Real remain leader of Group F with 9 points.
Real - Shakhtar: Real Madrid continues its flawless C1 ... the summary of the match
REAL - SHAKHTAR.
Yorum yapabilmek için üye girişi yapmanız gerekmektedir.
Üye değilseniz hemen üye olun veya giriş yapın.