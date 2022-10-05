Real - Shakhtar: line-ups, TV channel... Match info

REAL - SHAKHTAR FOOT. For the 3rd day of the Champions League group stage, Real, leader of group F, receives its runner-up Shakhtar. Benzema is expected among the starters.

The pass of three for Real? Reigning European champions, the Merengue negotiated the group stage of the Champions League very well. Karim Benzema's partners won the first two rounds of C1 against Celtic (0-3) and RB Leipzig (2-0). This Wednesday, October 5, the White House welcomes Shakhtar, its runner-up in Group F, which has already collected four points (success at RB Leipzig, and draw against Celtic). In a press conference, Carlo Ancelotti spoke before the meeting against Shakhtar: "This match is very important to reach nine points. We are well prepared for this match, analyzed the Real Madrid coach. "opponent has all our respect. As you know, Courtois is out. Modric and Lucas Vazquez are back. We had problems with Ceballos in training, hamstring pain and he will be out tomorrow."

For the Ukrainian club, it will be a question of creating a surprise against Real Madrid, one of the favorites for the final victory in the Champions League. Faced with the press, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Shakthar's main talent, was confident before this third day of C1: "We know Real Madrid's strengths and weaknesses well and we will try to exploit them. We must analyze all of them. the information reaching us, we have seen several Real Madrid games and we know their tactics. If we go into the game like crazy, it will be bad for us. Our goal and ambition are the same as usual, to get a good result. We know it will be difficult, but it will be a special night. We want to play as well as possible and get a good result."

As part of the 3rd day of the Champions League, this Wednesday, October 5, Real Madrid welcomes Shakhtar to the Santiago Bernabeu. The kick-off of this European meeting will be given at 9:00 p.m.

For this Champions League poster, you will have only one choice to follow Real - Shakhtar. This meeting will be broadcast by beIN Sports. You will then need to connect to beIN Sports 3.

To follow Real - Shakhtar in streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet, you will have only one choice. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription via BeIN Sports Connect which will allow you to follow this meeting on beIN Sports 3.