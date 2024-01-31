Real reveals big announcement, Mbappé on his way to Madrid?

A video posted Thursday, February 1 on Real’s social networks fuels the rumors.

The winter transfer window, a period when clubs can sign free players or under contract, ended this Thursday, February 1 at midnight. If there were no big surprises during this winter transfer window, with all the big names in the football world remaining in their club, a video from Real Madrid, teasing the arrival of a new recruit, is causing panic the Web.

In this video, we see a desk with a computer, on the pitch and under the floodlights of the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid's stadium. It shows two arms selecting a date, February 2, 2024, and starting to write the term “New.” New player or new sponsor because the Spanish media are also talking about the signing of a big contract with HP. The suspense is total.

Obviously, social networks are on fire, wondering if Real is in the process of communicating the imminent arrival of the French star of PSG, Kylian Mbappé, free of any contract next June and now free to commit to anything moment in any club.

Already at the heart of a soap opera two years ago, the Frenchman finally announced his contract extension with the capital club, provoking the anger of Real fans and even the management of the Spanish club. But since then, water has flowed under the bridges and Kylian Mbappé's rating at Real is still high.

Questioned several times on the subject, Kylian Mbappé said that he would give his decision when it was made and that he had no interest in keeping us waiting as he was able to do last time. Sidelined at the start of the season with PSG, refusing to sign a contract extension, the Frenchman finally confirmed an agreement with the president of PSG a few months ago, in order to ensure the protection of the capital club.

In recent weeks, the media have been getting excited again, constantly mentioning an imminent agreement between Kylian Mbappé and Real. This Thursday, Marca once again dedicates its front page to the Frenchman, with the title “Say it now”. The Spanish media explains that the Frenchman will make a decision and should announce it very soon. In the meantime, Paris would be interested in Leao (AC Milan) and Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), in case Bondy's star does not stay at PSG next year...