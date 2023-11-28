Real Madrid - Naples: first place validated for the Merengue? Broadcast, predictions... Shock information

Shock of Group C where Real Madrid hosts Naples at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in this fifth day of the Champions League this Wednesday evening. Time, predictions, TV broadcast... Discover all the information on this gala poster.

All football fans will have their eyes on the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this Wednesday evening! In the Spanish capital, Real Madrid hosts Naples on the fifth day of the Champions League. If they are already qualified, the Merengue have the opportunity to validate first place in Group C in the event of a victory or draw against the Partenopei. For this meeting, the "Master" Carlo Ancelotti will be deprived of many players: Eduardo Camavinga, Thibaut Courtois, Arda Guler, Eder Militao, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Vinicius, Kepa and Luka Modric. To compensate for the packages, the Merengue coach notably called Théo Zidane. At a press conference, the Italian wanted to reassure his players present: “For me, it is a lack of respect for the players who will play tomorrow to talk at length about the injured. They bring a lot more than some would have imagined. They are capable of being at the level in this context and we must respect that." He took the opportunity to praise the qualities of the Neapolitan opponents: "The first leg was very balanced and it will be no different tomorrow. The Napoli attackers are very strong and we have to pay attention to that."

As for the reigning Italian champion, the start of the season was complicated where coach Rudi Garcia was sacked to make way for Walter Mazzarri. For his debut last weekend, the Italian coach won in Bergamo against Atalanta. In Madrid, the Partenopei can validate their qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League in the event of victory in Spain. At a press conference, the technician returned to the complicated encounter that awaits his players: "For years, Napoli has chosen the beautiful game. It was a pleasure to watch this team play, it was European pride, not only Italian; We have to help the boys find these conditions. We saw Naples again in Bergamo, especially in the first half. It will obviously be difficult against Real Madrid but we will try." He took the opportunity to pay tribute to his compatriot on the bench of the Merengue club: "I believe that he is the one who has won the most in history, that supposes that he is the best and the luckiest because when you win, you have the chance to find people in the clubs who allow you to work in the best way."

Kick-off for the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Napoli is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29 at 9:00 p.m. at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid (Spain). François Letexier (France) will be on the whistle.

Holder of the TV rights to the Champions League, BeIn Sports 1 will broadcast the meeting between Real Madrid and Naples.

If you want to watch the gala match in Group C of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Napoli on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or on the BeIn Sports website.

Real Madrid : Lunin (G) - Mendy, Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal - Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham - Rodrygo, Joselu, B.Diaz.

Naples : Meret (G) - J.Jesus, Natan, Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo - Zielinski, Lobotka, Z.Anguissa - Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, Politano.