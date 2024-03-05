Real Madrid - Leipzig: TV broadcast, predictions... Information from the Champions League round of 16 second leg

Winner in Germany (1-0) after a sumptuous goal from Brahim Diaz, Real Madrid hosts RB Leipzig this evening in the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League. Eduardo Camavinga and his teammates will try to reach the quarters. TV broadcast, probable line-ups... All the information about the match.

Return match on the program for Real Madrid and RB Leipzig. After an individual exploit from Brahim Diaz in the first leg, giving the Merengue victory in Germany, the Madrilenians welcome Xavi Simons and his teammates on Wednesday evening. The opportunity to validate their qualification for the quarter-finals of the Champions League where they would join Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, qualified last night. For this poster, Carlo Ancelotti could do without his star Jude Bellingham. Indeed, if the Englishman is warned, he will miss the quarter-final first leg, in the event of qualification. He should nevertheless start alongside Vinicius and Rodrygo on the attacking front.

In a press conference, the Italian technician warned his team: "This is an important opportunity to progress in a very special competition for us, we have to give the best of ourselves because the game is not over. We "We have a little advantage, but we have to play at our best from the first minute to the last." Followed by Eduardo Camavinga, the young midfielder thinks that Real Madrid must not play to maintain the result: "To win, the best way is to attack, so we will do everything to score goals."

On the German side, Marco Rose believes in it. While his starting eleven should be close to the one who faced Real in the first leg, the coach did not hide his motivation and that of his players. Indeed, they only have one goal to go back to: "If the players themselves say it, it's because we are convinced of it. If we weren't, we would stay at home. We are going to go to sleep with the conviction of obtaining a phenomenal result. We also need a little luck, but that can be worked on. In the first leg, we showed that we could play on equal terms with Real Madrid . We are here to show what we are capable of,” he declared at a press conference.

"We have to solve problems with the ball with personality, impose our rhythm. We have to do everything at the right time. We have to press at the right time. And all this at the highest level. We will not change the team's game too much "There won't be any big changes. There will be times when we will have to concentrate on defense. We will have to play the perfect match. That's what we will try to do," he added. .

The kickoff of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig is scheduled for Wednesday March 6 at 9:00 p.m. at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid (Spain). For the first time in his career, Italian Davide Massa will referee a Merengue match.

Holders of the TV rights to the Champions League, Canal and RMC Sport 1 will broadcast the poster between the Madrilenians and the teammates of Xavi Simons.

If you want to watch the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Merengue and Leipzig on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or on the RMC Sport website.

Real Madrid: Lunin (G) - Carvajal, Nacho, Rüdiger, F.Mendy - Camavinga (or Tchouaméni), Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham - Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Leipzig : Gulasci (G) - Simakan, Klostermann, Orban, Raum - Henrichs, Schlager - Olmo, Simons - Openda, Sesko.