Rape of a Belgian high school student in Marseille by a forty-year-old, what happened during the school trip?

A Belgian high school student was allegedly raped by a forty-year-old he met in the street on Wednesday May 22 in Marseille. The police arrested the suspect thanks to the victim's comrades.

A forty-year-old arrested on the night of Wednesday May 22 to Thursday May 23. A 19-year-old Belgian high school student was allegedly raped by an alcoholic man on Wednesday, May 22, in Marseille, in the La Plaine district, a district in the city center of the Marseille city. The victim was part of a group of 15 high school students from Belgium and accompanied by two teachers as part of a school trip. The student was allegedly approached by the forty-year-old while he was looking for a place to have dinner, reports BFM Marseille Provence.

The suspect, first described as "friendly", allegedly forced the high school student to enter a building lobby by threatening him, according to La Provence. Once in the room, the man allegedly raped her. Managing to get out, the young man then managed to join his school group in the streets of Marseille. The victim then found her teacher in whom she confided. Alerted by the situation, the victim's comrades then went through the neighborhood to find the forty-year-old. The man then allegedly approached another student in the group in the same way. Faced with the suspect, they try to hold him there while waiting for the police to arrive.

The suspect was arrested and then taken into custody in the premises of the Territorial Crime Division (DCT). An investigation has been opened. The shocked victim had to undergo a forensic examination. The Marseille prosecutor's office announced to Le Figaro that a man has been referred for indictment in this case.