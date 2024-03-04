Ramadan makes you gain weight and it will be even worse this year

Ramadan is a particularly favorable time for weight gain for those who follow the taboos! And even more so this year!

In the Muslim religion, the month of Ramadan is the holiest in the calendar. Celebrated around the world, it will begin on March 11 and end around April 9 this year. For Muslims, Ramadan is seen as a time to strengthen their ties with Allah. During this period, the lives of believers are punctuated by prayers and fasting. Between sunrise and sunset, practitioners of Islam may not eat or drink and must not lie, slander, or use violence.

Nighttime meals are of particular importance in the Muslim community during Ramadan. These are indeed moments of reunion and sharing. During this month, Muslims organize two meals a day. One at dawn before sunrise, called suhoor around 4 a.m. and before fajr, the first prayer of the day. The second, iftar, takes place this year around 7 p.m. after evening prayer, Maghreb, and therefore after sunset. At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Eid el-Fitr, three days of celebration during which people exchange gifts, eat, pray and commemorate their ancestors.

However, the rhythm and content of meals during Ramadan make it a very favorable period for weight gain. A fact that seems paradoxical with the concept of daily fasting. However, if Muslims abstain from eating and drinking during the day, the two daily meals are very substantial. The morning meal in particular is traditionally heavy and rich in carbohydrates. Furthermore, the rhythm of meals can create slower metabolic cycles, causing the body to store fat rather than eliminate it, as indicated on the BBC good food website. And this year, it will be even worse! For what ? Because the fast will end earlier, each day, than in previous years when Ramadan took place when the days were longer, sunnier. This way, reunion times will last longer each evening and there will be more opportunities to eat fatty and heavy dishes!

This is why those practicing fasting during Ramadan are encouraged to drink plenty of water during permitted times and to include more fruits, vegetables and proteins in the menus. Another tip is not to miss either meal. The morning one in particular could take a back seat due to the very early hour. However, suhoor is essential to provide the necessary energy for the day, especially when the only other meal is only in the evening.

Among the most recurring dishes and ingredients during Ramadan are dates, respecting the tradition according to which the Prophet Muhammad himself broke his fast with this fruit and a glass of water. Dates infused in milk, for example, are very popular. Salads are also very common during Ramadan, such as tabbouleh, the main ingredients of which are tomatoes and cucumber, both very rich in water.