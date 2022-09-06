Rafael Nadal: soon to be a dad, an early retirement?

NADAL. Eliminated from the US Open by the American Tiafoe, Rafael Nadal will not necessarily return to tennis in the coming weeks.

He was not 100% before the US Open and yet Rafael Nadal went to the gates of the quarter-finals of the last Grand Slam of the year. Facing the American Tiafoe, on fire in the night from Monday to Tuesday September 6, the Spaniard had a "bad game" in his words and will take a step back in the coming days. What to worry about a possible retirement? If there is no question for the moment, the wounds which accumulate and his family life which begins could cause this departure.

“I need to go home, the last few months have been difficult. I have things to settle in my life (his wife is pregnant, editor's note). And then decisions will be made based on how things are going in my personal life, which comes before my professional life. I'm going to do a mini preparation to try to end the year in Europe with a good feeling. There are still tournaments to come if all goes well. I don't know when I'll be back, but when I feel like I'm mentally ready to start competing again, I'll be there."

Short biography of Rafael Nadal. Rafael Nadal was born on June 3, 1986 in Manacor, a town on the island of Majorca in Spain. Attracted very early by sport, in particular football and basketball, he discovered tennis and held a racket from the age of four where he benefited from the skills of his uncle Toni Nadal to teach him the discipline. Very quickly, Toni Nadal will transform his nephew into a real "monster of tennis", capable of winning the biggest trophies. He won his first competition at eight years old in the Balearic Islands.

When he was 14, the Spanish tennis federation asked him to leave his hometown of Manacor to join Barcelona to continue his progress with the aim of becoming a professional. But the Nadal family refuses to see little Rafael join Catalonia and the federation reduces the amount of its aid, which will be compensated by Rafael's father to meet the needs of his son. A true hope of Spanish tennis, the native of Manacor won the "Petits As" tournament in Tarbes in 2000, the unofficial World Championship for 13-14 year olds where he notably beat the Frenchman Richard Gasquet. He turned professional in 2001 after replacing Boris Becker in an exhibition in Mallorca against Pat Cash where 'Rafa' won against the then 36-year-old American.

After being a Wimbledon semi-finalist for the Juniors in 2002, nothing can stop Rafael Nadal, who immediately imposed himself on the ATP world circuit. Winner of his first Grand Slam tournament at the age of 19, Rafael Nadal enjoys an extraordinary track record. The Mallorcan has won 21 Grand Slam tournaments, including thirteen on the clay courts of Roland-Garros, a record. Olympic medalist in 2008, quadruple winner of the Davis Cup with Spain, Rafael Nadal has won everything during his career. Considered the best clay court player in the history of tennis, "Rafa" managed to dethrone Roger Federer from his world number one spot on August 18, 2008. A place he then held for 46 consecutive weeks.

Born right-handed, Rafael Nadal plays tennis with his left hand, his uncle having chosen to develop this aspect of his game to obtain a more powerful two-handed backhand. Known for his fair play and sportsmanship, Rafael Nadal is also renowned for being one of the most combative players on the circuit and an excellent defender who is difficult to overwhelm. His numerous routines during a match (meticulously placing his water bottles, touching his nose and then his hair at each point, etc.) are another characteristic of the character.

Since the start of his professional career in 2001, Rafael Nadal has won 92 titles, including 22 Grand Slams (2 Australian Open, 14 Roland-Garros, 2 Wimbledon and 4 US Open). Out of 1270 professional matches played, the Majorcan won 1058.

Since his time on the professional circuit in 2001, Rafael Nadal has won over $130 million in prize money ($130,681,472m). His personal fortune is estimated at just over 200 million dollars, the Majorcan has invested his money in real estate markets or in his foundation to help underprivileged or disabled children by using sport as a means of integration.

The most successful player in the history of Roland-Garros, Rafael Nadal has a special relationship with the Parisian Grand Slam, which he has won fourteen times, including four times without losing a set (2008, 2010, 2017 and 2020). This tournament is special for the Mallorcan, so much so that he has his statue near the Porte d'Auteuil.

Sincerely moved, "Rafa" said: "It's something special and important for me. It's the most important tournament of my career. When I come here, I feel like home."

In the top 10 since 2005, Rafael Nadal became on March 3 the only player in history with 6,000 consecutive days spent in the top 10 places in the ATP rankings. A unique performance for the man who managed to dethrone Roger Federer to the rank of world No. 1, a place last occupied by the Spaniard on January 20, 2020. "Rafa" currently occupies 3rd place in the ATP rankings.