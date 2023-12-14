Raclette cheeses contaminated with E.coli? Several products recalled

After a first alert on cheeses launched on Wednesday, the Rappel Conso site publishes a new product recall concerning raclette cheeses.

These cheeses should not be eaten. The government site Rappel Conso is launching an alert concerning raclette cheeses this Thursday, December 14, the day after International Raclette Day. These are the Entremont brand cheeses which are affected by the recall: mixed trays of raclette cheese and morbier. In total, there are more than 30 references affected by this recall, the target marketing date of which is from November 6 to December 13, 2023. They are available throughout France in supermarkets Auchan, E. Leclerc, Cora, Casino and Système U.

Why are these cheeses recalled? Due to suspected contamination by E.coli bacteria. This bacteria can be very dangerous for children. Even if most cases of contamination are not serious forms, E.coli can cause hemolytic-uremic syndrome which can lead to “acute kidney failure, long-term after-effects, or even death” according to the Ministry of Health. Agriculture and Food Sovereignty. Among the symptoms caused by the bacteria, Rappel Conso mentions in particular “sometimes bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting, accompanied or not by fever.”

Before raclette cheeses, around twenty other cheese references sold in supermarkets were recalled by the government site, already due to suspicion of E.coli contamination.

If you possess a contaminated product, you should immediately stop consuming it and then return it to the point of sale. It is also recommended to contact the consumer service of the brand in question to inform them. Rappel Conso also provides a dedicated number, 0800801287. Consumers also have the possibility of obtaining a refund.