Racist jokes on Twitter? Bardella denies France 2 accusations

In a new “Additional investigation”, France 2 unveils a racist and homophobic Twitter account which would have belonged to the president of the RN. The party denies it and tries to have the broadcast banned.

France 2 broadcasts on Thursday January 18 an episode of “Complément d’investigation” entitled “The great replacement”, dedicated to Jordan Bardella. In the trailer revealed by the channel, former relatives of the young president of the National Rally affirm that he was behind a Twitter account at the origin of racist and homophobic messages. Bardella firmly denies this and the party has sent a formal notice to France Télévisions in order to prevent the broadcast of the extract.

The “RepNat du Gaito” account was active on Twitter (became -Marie Le Pen, reveals “Additional investigation”.

The program also shows the denial of Jordan Bardella, questioned on the subject Tuesday January 16, a few minutes before his wishes to the press. “I’m sorry to disappoint you, but I only have one Twitter account. I’m not going to take responsibility for comments that I didn’t say,” declared the president of the RN.

The party's spokesperson, Victor Chabert, reacted strongly on X to the broadcast of extracts from the "Additional investigation" which is to be broadcast Thursday evening. “You will be prosecuted and a formal notice was sent today by bailiff to France Télévisions,” he warned.

According to a source close to the RN, the "RepNat du Gaito" account would have belonged not to Jordan Bardella but to a former assistant to Florian Philippot, when the latter was vice-president of the National Front, indicates AFP.