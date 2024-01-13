Rachida Dati's response to criticism, the punchlines begin at the Cuture

The appointment of the new Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati, sparked strong reactions in the political, cultural and media sectors. She said she saw it as “class contempt”.

Culture and media professionals are concerned and have expressed strong criticism since the appointment of Rachida Dati, within the government of Gabriel Attal, to the Ministry of Culture. The ex-Sarkozyst indicated to Le Parisien, in an interview, that she paid little attention to the “comments” made towards her. She believes, however, that these criticisms “sometimes reveal class contempt”. The minister explained that she was “showing part of France that everything is possible” with her appointment. His interview also returns to the words of the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, who wished “good luck to those involved in culture” on X (formerly Twitter). Rachida Dati says she “regrets that Anne Hidalgo is in bitterness, bitterness or personal hatred”. She describes the mayor as "out of date" but also assures that they would "work together" because they have "common files".

“The major Parisian issues are the preservation of heritage, its architecture, and of course the completion of the renovation of Notre-Dame,” she wanted to recall. On a national scale, the new minister wishes to "spread culture in all territories, to all audiences, especially to those who are furthest away from it". She explains the importance, according to her, of "relaunching the municipal conservatories accessible to all" but also "theater for young people and all the networks from which I myself have benefited such as the Maisons des Jeunes et de la Culture (MJC )!”. She adds jokingly: "For those who wonder if I read books, let them know that I had access to them in my city through the BiblioBus. I am not ashamed to say it. That's what explains my fight for access to culture for all."

Asked about her indictment for passive corruption, Rachida Dati said she was “serene” and trusted “in justice and the presumption of innocence which has been an asset of French culture since 1789”. The minister drew a parallel to the Gérard Depardieu affair, indicted for rape and sexual assault, moving away from the position of her predecessor Rima Abdul Malak who declared that the actor "put France to shame".