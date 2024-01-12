Rachida Dati's punchlines against Macronie

Newly appointed Minister of Culture in the Attal government, Rachida Dati has not always been kind to members of the majority, far from it.

If Rachida Dati has just been appointed Minister of Culture, Thursday January 11, 2024 in the new Attal government, she has often had very harsh words and used cutting punchlines towards Macronie in recent years. A defector from the right and known for her verbosity, she did not hesitate to describe Emmanuel Macron's party En Marche! of “left-wing traitors” and “right-wing traitors” at the microphone of France Info in June 2021. Today, however, she is part of this majority.

These punchlines dear to the mayor of the 7th arrondissement of Paris are not new. In 2019, already, she criticized the vision of bringing together the left and the right dear to Emmanuel Macron: "The gathering is not about putting yourself in a small room, removing your label, saying I am for everyone and with no one. You know how the right chewing gum ends? Sticky under the sole of the Walkers" she declared on BFM TV on May 29, 2019.

Shocking statements that stick to the skin of the former Minister of Justice under Nicolas Sarkozy. “There are people who betray without being asked anything. In 2014, she rolled on the ground to get the LR label. She was still worth something” she said about by Florence Berthout, LR mayor of the 5th arrondissement of the capital, in May 2020 in front of the BFMTV cameras. “All those who made opportunistic alliances with La République en Marche in the municipal elections lost. On the left and on the right. The alliance with En Marche is the kiss of death” could we read in the columns of Ouest France a few months later, August 28, 2020.

The following year, on May 17, 2021 on BFMTV, the Parisian elected official started again, trying to discredit the presidential party. “LREM represents 2% of elected officials in municipal elections, most of whom are the result of betrayal. At each deadline, LREM tries to rob us or climb on our luggage rack without success” she declared, as a member of the Republicans. On June 21, 2022, still on BFMTV, Rachid Dati continued this strategy: "On March to the National Assembly, it will be headless ducks and the others, hotheads. And we have our heads on shoulders". Today, the new Minister of Culture will have to deal with this majority.