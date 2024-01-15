Rachida Dati pays François Baroin, the new minister sets the tone

The Minister of Culture and the mayor of Troyes have confronted each other through the media in recent days.

The new Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati, whose entry into the government aroused much astonishment, clearly responds via her X account to the barbs launched by her former colleague François Baroin. Since taking office as minister, Ms. Dati has faced remarks from members of her now former political party.

Accustomed to scathing responses, she did not hesitate to respond to the comments of the mayor of Troyes. The latter began his criticism by estimating during his greeting ceremony that the "Mayor of Paris is a perspective that is fading away for her", as reported by L'Est éclair on January 13. François Baroin then continued with a metaphor: “It’s always surprising to see people who board the Titanic with a smile, especially when we know the end of the story. We say to ourselves that it lacks lucidity. Does she really think the cruise will be nice and sunny? Macronia is going to explode."

Still on the same theme, Mr. Baroin continued: “With this song of the sirens, there is always the possibility of catching frogs that have jumped from the wheelbarrow. (...) The mermaids are on the rock. They say to you: 'Look how beautiful I am, come!' It is the better to drag you into the depths and kill you. To those who accept the Titanic and the song of the sirens, I say: 'good luck'. And I would also be tempted to say, 'good luck'...".

The Minister of Culture did not wait long to respond. This Monday, January 15, Rachida Dati responded firmly to her former colleague on at decisive moments has failed, both for our political family and for the country. His words are unworthy. I have no lessons to learn."