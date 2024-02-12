Rachida Dati makes a notable appearance on the rap show “DVM Show”

The Minister of Culture glorified “popular culture” in this show broadcast on Twitch, before issuing an invitation for a filming at the ministry.

An unusual guest. The "DVM Show" is a popular show broadcast live on Twitch, dedicated to rap and urban music. The team has already welcomed artists as iconic as Aya Nakamura. But this Monday, February 12, it was the Minister of Culture who made a surprise and notable appearance. Rachida Dati spent a few minutes on the set, smiling and jovial, surrounded by the presenters and participants in the show.

“I committed to coming, and I think we’re well received,” she said enthusiastically upon her arrival. She welcomed the subject of the show: "You are popular culture. It's a culture that speaks to a whole generation, well beyond my daughter's generation, you also speak a little to me. And frankly, here, we feel like home."

The Minister of Culture did not just appear. She immediately launched an invitation to the presenters: "I would like you to give me a VDM (sic) at the Ministry of Culture", she said, distorting the name of the show (DVM for "duty, value, morality"). “With your equipment, you come, you install everything and you come and give us a DVM. The invitation is launched,” she confirmed.

A proposal that seemed to please the participants of the show. “But we’re making noise, you know,” said one of the presenters. And the minister replied: “A Ministry of Culture without noise is not a Ministry of Culture.”