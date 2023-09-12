QUIZ. What do you know about the French XV before their World Cup?

What do you know about the French XV and its Rugby World Cup? Test your knowledge. So, Blues specialist or rugbix?

The Rugby World Cup starts in France! Throughout the competition - which begins this Friday September 8, 2023 - Linternaute offers you games, in the form of quizzes, around this great oval event. Something to learn about while playing! For this first quiz, we offer you a “true/false” around the XV of France. 10 statements have been made, it's up to you to find if each of them is true or false.

The players of the XV of France, its staff, its opponents... Many aspects of the Tricolores are reviewed. With traps? Maybe. Either way, all you have to do is tap on the answer you want and an explanation will be provided. You have unlimited time to answer each question. After each answer, the next question will automatically appear after a few seconds.

So, are you ready? It's just below that it's happening!

To participate in our next game around the Rugby World Cup, meet before the French team's next match, scheduled for Thursday September 14, 2023 against Uruguay.