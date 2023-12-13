Quickly change your password if you use this software - it has suffered a serious data leak

Six well-known software and websites recently suffered a major data leak from their customers. Here is the list and how to protect yourself in the event of loss of your personal data.

It is not uncommon for certain services, websites or software to suffer a data leak. But six of them, particularly used, suffered a major cyber attack recently. The result, as logical as it is disastrous, is a major leak of customer data and their identifiers.

The leak in question occurred following a flaw in the Android application of these different services. It was a team of researchers who highlighted the fault during a conference in Europe. The latter is done by launching the six applications from a very special program called “WebView”. The latter allows you to view the content of a web page without having to use an internet browser.

Viewing such a site in itself is not a problem. But the six services mentioned all have one thing in common: they are password managers favored by many users. The use of the “WebView” program made it possible to display and share user identifiers. The apps in question are: LastPass, EnPass, 1Password, Keeper, Keepass2Android and DashLane. Experts have also expressed doubts about the use of this flaw with your passwords directly saved on your Google account via the Google Smart Lock system which allows your identifiers to be automatically entered on the sites you frequently visit.

If some of these services have already announced that they have updated their application to resolve the problem, the damage may already be done. Therefore, we strongly recommend that you change your master password if you use one of these services. In general, it is strongly recommended to modify the identifiers of your password managers regularly, in order to avoid this type of data leak which severely compromises your personal information.