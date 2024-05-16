Quevilly – Saint-Étienne: a big problem for the Greens, match information

38th and final day of Ligue 2 this Friday. In a multiplex under high tension, AS Saint-Étienne will try to win their promotion to Ligue 1 on the lawn of Quevilly Rouen Métropole.

Quevilly already knows it, maintaining is no longer possible. The Norman club will therefore try to play referee in this last day of Ligue 2 and give a little joy to their supporters before playing in the National next season. The Normans have not won in the Championship since April 13 and have just played 5 matches in a row without the slightest success. The last two meetings ended in defeats.

Opposite, Saint-Étienne, author of a heroic comeback, had two setbacks which could hurt. The Stéphanois have just had two draws in a row and now need a victory and a defeat or a draw for Angers at the same time to secure direct progress. Otherwise, you will have to go through a play-off phase.

The Quevilly – Saint-Étienne match will start at 8:45 p.m. this Friday. It will take place at the Robert-Diochon stadium in Petit-Quevilly.

The match between Quevilly and Saint-Étienne will be broadcast on Bein Sports 1. Marc Bollengier will be the main referee.

The only streaming broadcast available to follow this Quevilly - Saint-Étienne will be on MyCanal. You must have a subscription to follow the meeting.

Jean-Louis Garcia, suspended for this last match, records the return of his co-top scorer Kalifa Coulibaly. He should start the match alongside the club's other top scorer Sambou Soumano. QRM's probable XI: Leroy - Loric, Batisse, Cissokho, Pendant - Cadiou, Pierret, Gbelle - Coulibaly, Soumano, Camara.

Opposite, Oliver Dall'Oglio will not be able to count on one of the best goalkeepers this season in Ligue 2. Indeed Gautier Larsonneur will be absent. He should be replaced by Etienne Green. Thomas Monconduit will also be absent. The probable XI of the Greens: Green - Maçon, Briancon, Nadé, Petrot - Tardieu, Moueffek - Cardona, Chambost, Cafaro - Sissoko.

