Putin has a top-secret hideout just 30km from the EU borders, a bunker-like villa

Vladimir Putin reportedly has a luxurious residence just a few dozen kilometers from the European Union. The use he makes of it intrigues many.

What if Putin is closer to us than we thought? Whoever is running for a new term on March 17 would still have many secrets. Indeed, on January 29, images of one of its potential ultra-secret hiding places, not far from the European Union, were revealed. The estate is said to be located just 30 km from the border with Finland. It would take place in Lagoda National Park, with a view of a magnificent waterfall. Vladimir Putin would even be accused of having “stolen” the famous waterfall since it would now only be visible from the living room of his villa.

This one square kilometer property is said to be part of the Russian president's secret heritage. A fisherman who tried to approach it would have been directly arrested and then questioned about his arrival. Local residents were even said to have been paid to leave the area.

The photos revealed show a splendid house with a large living room surrounded by bay windows and a terrace overlooking the lake. The residence is described as a “reception house” by Ilya Rozhdestvenskiy, a journalist at Dossier Center, who revealed these drone images of the property.

Around the building would be a brasserie, a swimming pool and even a tea room. The complex would also present itself as a place of production with a trout farm and a farm to make “marbled beef”. To access it, a heliport was built as well as several yacht piers.

Vladimir Putin would visit this haven of peace once a year. But “peace” may not be the most appropriate term: why has he invested so close to the European Union and why is he keeping this location so secret? According to the journalist, "it is not clear what exactly this site is for, but judging by satellite images, it appeared within the last two years." A period which strangely coincides with the conflict in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. If it remains nuanced, Ilya Rozhdestvenskiy nevertheless raised a hypothesis: “It is possible that an air defense system will be deployed here”. The residence would also be heavily guarded, like a bunker: how the drones managed to bypass security has not been revealed.

Other important information which could explain the choice of this location: Vladimir Putin would be placed near one of his followers, Yuri Kolvachuk, presented as his “personal banker”. The latter would own a hotel nearby. Likewise, Roman Abramovich, Russian billionaire and former boss of the Chelsea football club, is also said to be among Vladimir Putin's neighbors.