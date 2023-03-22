PSG - Wolfsburg: time, TV channel... Match info

Paris-Saint-Germain (F) is on a mission on Wednesday March 22 against Wolfsburg (F), which is a European cador in women's football. Les Parisiennes hope to qualify for the semi-finals at the end of this double confrontation.

PSG (F) will have a lot to do in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Wolfsburg (F) on Wednesday March 22. This team is used to Europe and has won two titles in 2013 and 2014 in twelve years. The Germans are at the top of their championship. In the group stage, the Germans are undefeated and have already scored 19 goals while the Parisiennes have only scored 11.

PSG coach Gérard Prêcheur explained in a press conference "to be fully focused on PSG as has always been the case. I am devoting all my energy for the five matches" that are coming. The capital club has a lively and busy schedule. In one week, the Parisiennes will face the powerful formation of Wolfsburg twice. The return is scheduled for March 30. The Qataris hope the girls will become the second French team to lift the Women's Champions League.

The meeting between PSG (F) and Wolfsburg (F) takes place in the wake of the match between Lyon (F) and Chelsea (F). It will take place at the Parc des Princes at 9 p.m.

The Champions League quarter-final first leg will be refereed by Germany's Rebecca Welch. The match will be streamed on DAZN and YouTube.

Watching the Women's Champions League can be free with YouTube which broadcasts the entire meeting in streaming between PSG (F) and Wolfsburg (F). The match is also available for streaming and subscription on DAZN.

Gérard Prêcheur will have to compose without Paulina Dudek, Amanda Ilestedt and French international striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Wolfsburg only have one player in the infirmary with Lena Oberdorf. The defensive midfielder is suffering from a sprained ankle.