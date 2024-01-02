PSG - Toulouse: TV channel, time, lineups... Champions Trophy information

The Champions Trophy delivers its verdict this Wednesday, January 3. PSG, French champions, welcome the winner of the last edition of the Coupe de France, Toulouse for the first title of the season in France.

PSG is aiming for its first title of the 2023/2024 season this Wednesday. The Parisians return to the pitch after the winter break and will try to start the new year in the best possible way after concluding 2023 with a victory against Metz (3-1) and five points ahead of Nice in Ligue 1. "Tomorrow , we have the opportunity to play a match to win our first title this season so it is a source of motivation. Our goal is to win all possible titles. The motivation is of course greater than any championship match usual,” said Luis Enrique.

Téfécé is also aiming for its first title of the season after winning the Coupe de France last season. But unlike the Parisians, the Violets concluded the year 2023 with a setback against Monaco (1-2). In the Championship, Toulouse are in 16th position and are therefore now in danger as they begin 2024. "We have been preparing for this match since December 28 with a lot of effort. We have our chances. I remember saying, at the "At the time (in August), I preferred to play PSG in August rather than in December. That's still the case. Today, Paris is much better established," explained Carles Martinez Novell.

The PSG – Toulouse match will start at 8:45 p.m. this Wednesday, January 3. It will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

PrimeVideo will broadcast this Champions Trophy between PSG and Toulouse. Hakim Ben El Hadj will be the main referee of this first meeting of 2024 in France.

It is the Amazon platform, PrimeVideo, which will broadcast the meeting between PSG and Toulouse football club. You must have a Ligue 1 Pass subscription to be able to watch this match.

Luis Enrique should start the match with a 4-3-3 system without Tenas, Mendes and Kimpembe who are still absent. Hakimi should start before joining Morocco for CAN 2024. The probable XI of the Parisians: Donnarumma - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, L. Hernandez - Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha - Dembélé, Mbappé, Lee.

Opposite, Carles Martinez Novell should follow his counterpart's system with a 4-3-3 as well. Toulouse's probable XI: Rest - Mawissa, Nicolaisen, Diarra, Suazo - Sierro, Spierings, Casseres - Dönnum, Dallinga, Magri.

PSG is the favorite on sports betting sites like Betclic where they are at 1.22, the draw is at 7 and the Toulouse victory is at 12.50. Same odds on Winamax except for the Toulouse victory which is at 13.