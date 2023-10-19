PSG - Strasbourg: channel, time, lineups... all the match information

For the return of Ligue 1, PSG hosts RC Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes this Saturday, October 21, as part of the 9th day. Kylian Mbappé is expected to be in good shape after his three goals for the France team.

The final whistle of the international break, for the kick-off of Ligue 1. At the Parc des Princes, this Saturday, PSG (3rd, 15 points) hosts Strasbourg (11th, 10 points) with the objective of regain the throne of leader. It's also an important week starting for Paris before the return of the Champions League next Wednesday, with the reception of AC Milan, and a match for the top of the table against Brest, next Sunday.

Facing the press, Luis Enrique, who does not appreciate the media exercise, confided in the approach of this PSG - Strasbourg: "If you think that the match against Strasbourg will be easy, that's a mistake. It will be more difficult than against Milan. Against Milan, I will have to calm my players, there I will have to motivate them. It will be a motivated opponent with young quality players."

In the middle of the week, Patrick Vieira gave the key to this important meeting for the RCSA, which remains on two consecutive defeats in Ligue 1: "It's a great challenge for us. We will have to have the right attitude, aggressiveness necessary to achieve a good performance. (…) Concentration and rigor will allow us to achieve a result. We cannot afford to have oversights in defensive withdrawals, in coverage. We must not make mistakes."

As part of this 9th day of the championship, Ligue 1 offers a historic poster: PSG - Strasbourg. The kick-off for this game will be given at 5:00 p.m., at the Parc des Princes, by Mr. Dechepy.

As is the case with most Ligue 1 posters, you will have one and only choice to see this PSG - Strasbourg. This meeting will be broadcast by Amazon. You will therefore have to connect to Amazon Prime Video.

To follow PSG – Strasbourg in streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have only one choice. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription to Amazon Prime Video.