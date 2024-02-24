PSG - Rennes: TV broadcast, probable line-ups, predictions... Shock information

After a victory last weekend in Nantes, Paris Saint-Germain hosts Stade Rennais at the end of the afternoon, just eliminated from the Europa League by AC Milan. TV broadcast, probable line-ups... Discover all the information on one of the shocks of the 23rd day of Ligue 1.

PSG is back at the Parc des Princes. For the first time since its victory in the Champions League against Real Sociedad, the capital club returns to its stadium where the Parisians will challenge Stade Rennais, during the 23rd day of Ligue 1. There should be a lot of emotion before kick-off. Parisian supporters must pay a beautiful tribute to Artur Jorge, Portuguese coach who won the French championship with PSG in 1994. The Collectif Ultras Paris has been working since Friday to pay tribute to the technician, who died on Thursday.

For this meeting, Luis Enrique will have to do without Marquinhos, injured in the calf. On the departure, Kylian Mbappé will recover the captain's armband. The Spanish coach will be able to count on the return of Nuno Mendes, deprived of the field since April 30. Despite the rumors of Mbappé's departure, the technician underlined the involvement of his player at a press conference: "I don't see any difference for any of my players. What will come in the immediate future is a very important for us tomorrow. We want to continue to show that we can perform well against any opponent and in all competitions. Being a PSG player doesn't allow you to relax."

On the Rennes side, this confrontation against PSG closes a week marked by the elimination of the Europa League in the play-offs. Despite a prestigious victory against AC Milan on Thursday (3-2, 3-5 on aggregate), the Bretons say goodbye to Europe this season. Seventh in Ligue 1, the Rennais travel to Paris to create the feat and capitalize on the good performance in the middle of the week. Asked about the Parisian forces, Julien Stéphan provided a complete analysis of the tactical plan advocated by PSG this season: "They can take the depth, dribble in all sectors of play in the offensive area. Then, they are very often in superiority digital inside the game by deforming a side (Editor's note: often Hakimi) to have four players inside. All of this is reflection to be carried out to know how we position ourselves, how we press, how we want to recover the ball, what spaces we want to attack when we have it at our feet".

The Breton coach also highlighted the work carried out by the Paris Saint-Germain staff to remedy some problems from last season: “It is an ultra-dominant team in the standings and they have made the hole for the championship. in previous years, it is a team which has fewer holes, it presses better, it is also more structured on the defensive level whereas sometimes, before, when we played Paris, if we managed to spend forty-five, sixty minutes , we could say that there were openings afterwards. There, that's much less the case."

The kickoff of the Ligue 1 matchday 23 match between Paris and Rennes is scheduled for Sunday February 25 at 5:05 p.m. at the Parc des Princes (Paris). Bastien Dechepy will be on the whistle.

Holder of Ligue 1 TV rights with Prime Video, Canal Foot will broadcast the poster between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes.

PSG: Donnarumma (G) - Hakimi, Danilo, Beraldo, L.Hernandez - Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, F.Ruiz - O.Dembele, K.Mbappe, Barcola.

Rennes : Mandanda (G) - A.Seidu, Omari, Theate, Truffert - Bourigeaud, Santamaria, D.Doué - Gouiri, Kalimuendo, Terrier.