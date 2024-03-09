PSG – Reims: the next match for Paris! Meeting information

PSG hosts Reims on the 25th day of Ligue 1. This is the match after qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

PSG has just succeeded in one of its key matches this season. The capital club qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League after beating Real Sociedad in the round of 16 second leg (2-1) on Tuesday. In Ligue 1, Luis Enrique's players remain in two draws. It is therefore time to react in the Championship to hope to keep the nine points ahead of the runner-up from Brest.

Opposite, Reims is in 9th place in Ligue 1 and remains with a narrow defeat at home against Lille (0-1). The form of Will Still's men has fluctuated this season but they could rely on the last meeting they played at the Parc des Princes where they snatched a draw (1-1). “We are not going to go there and crash, we are going to go there to play. We will try to do things as well as possible and try to give the best image of the Stade de Reims,” assured the technician. Reims.

The PSG – Reims match will start at 1 p.m. this Sunday. It will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Two channels will broadcast this PSG – Reims. Indeed, Canal Foot and PrimeVideo will broadcast the meeting. Willy Delajod will be on the whistle.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this PSG - Reims. MyCanal and PrimeVideo will broadcast the match. In both cases you must have a subscription to be able to follow this match on the 25th day of Ligue 1.

For the Reims reception, Paris should still be deprived of Marquinhos who did not participate in Friday's training session. PSG's probable XI with some changes: Donnaruma - Hakimi, Danilo, Beraldo, Mendes - Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Lee - Kolo-Muani, Mbappé, Dembélé.

For its part, Reims will have to do without Busi and Okumu, who are still injured. The probable XI of Champenois: Diouf - Koudou, Agbadou, Abdelhamid, De Smet - Munetsi, Richardson, Teuma - Ito, Khadra, Daramy.

The odds of this PSG - Reims:

Betclic: 1.38; 5.40; 7.15.

Unibet : 1.38 ; 5.20; 6.90.

Winamax: 1.39; 5.40; 7.25.