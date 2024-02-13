PSG - Real Sociedad: time, TV channel, lineups... Information from the Champions League round of 16

PSG welcomes Real Sociedad in the round of 16 of the Champions League. This is the first leg of this highly anticipated meeting.

This is certainly the most important moment of PSG's season so far. Luis Enrique's players are playing their twelfth consecutive round of 16 in the Champions League and will try to advance to the next round to hope to reach the end of the competition for the first time in their history. The Parisians approach this meeting with a lot of confidence and have not lost since November 7 and it was in this same competition against AC Milan (1-2). “I have the feeling, from what I perceive around the club, that we have been talking about this Champions League on television for three weeks, as if that was the only thing. As if it "It was life or death. That's not the case," said the Parisian coach.

Opposite Real Sociedad is not too confident and, what's more, is approaching this match with a certain inexperience. The Basques have just concluded a fourth match in a row without scoring a single goal and have just lost to Osasuna (0-1). And yet, last December, Imanol Alguacil's players were impressive, conceding a total of two goals. It was the best defense in the competition. "Imagine what a bomb it would be if we eliminated them. For now I think they are a great team and one of the candidates for the final, but if we can continue playing at the same level as we are "We have done so far in the Champions League," said the Basque coach of Real Sociedad.

The PSG - Real Sociedad match will start at 9 p.m. this Wednesday, February 14. It will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Two channels will broadcast this meeting between PSG and Real Sociedad. Indeed, RMC Sport 1 and Canal will broadcast this shock. The Italian Marco Guida will be on the whistle.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this match between PSG and Real Sociedad. Indeed, the RMCSport.tv site and MyCanal will broadcast the match. You must have a subscription to access the content.

The good news is for Paris before this important match. Indeed, Kylian Mbappé is completely fit to play this match after being left on the bench against Lille (3-1) last weekend. On the other hand, Kimpembe, Skriniar and Mendes are still absent. PSG's probable XI: Donnarumma - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernandez - Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha - Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola.

Opposite, Imanol Alguacil has to deal with a lot of absences for this meeting on the PSG pitch. Six players are absent. Alvaro Odriozola, Aritz Elustondo, Aihen Munoz, Kieran Tierney, Sheraldo Becker and Carlos Fernández are not in the squad. The probable XI of the Basques: Remiro - Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan - Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino - Kubo, André Silva, Barrenetxea.

PSG is the favorite for this clash with Real Sociedad on sports betting sites. On Betclic, the Parisians are at 1.65, the draw is at 3.82 and the victory of Real Sociedad is at 5.45. On Unibet they are at 1.65, the draw is at 3.88 and the Basque victory is at 5.35.