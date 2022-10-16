PSG - OM: channel, line-ups, streaming... Classico news

PSG-OM. Find out all the information about the Classico between PSG and OM which is being played this Sunday, October 16 and which counts for the 11th day of Ligue 1.

PSG receives its best enemy in a delicate situation. Indeed, Christophe Galtier's players are on a series of three consecutive draws with extra-sporting problems concerning club star Kylian Mbappé who, according to several media, would like to leave the capital club. But each time, under the Qatari era, that PSG chained three consecutive draws they managed to win the fourth. In a press conference before this shock, the former coach of the Greens gave a huge rant because of questions from journalists: "Finally, match after match, conference after conference, we have to talk about football for a minute and a half. is that on extra football, whatever I can tell you, you do not believe me, since you write the opposite.

Opposite, OM are doing better in the Champions League. The players of Igor Tudor have completely replaced themselves for the race for the round of 16 after two consecutive successes against Sporting Portugal. On the other hand, the Phocaeans have also just experienced their first setback in Ligue 1 last week after a home defeat against Ajaccio (1-2), bottom of the championship. "We have to take game by game, think about our way of playing and the consequence will be the points and the position in the standings. We are fighting, as a club fighting for Europe, to be at the highest level. C It is obviously unusual to have a club with such a higher budget, but history teaches us that it is possible to compete," said the OM coach at a press conference.

The PSG - OM match will start this Sunday, October 16 at 8:45 p.m. It will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

The PSG - OM meeting will be broadcast on PrimeVideo. The referee for the match will be the experienced Clément Turpin.

The only streaming broadcast available for this PSG - OM will be on Amazon's digital platform, PrimeVideo. You must have the Pass Ligue 1 subscription to have access to this Classico.

Christophe Galtier has several absentees for this PSG - OM. Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe are forfeited for this meeting. Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi are uncertain. Here is the probable eleven of the capital's players: Donnarumma - Mukiele, Marquinhos, Danilo - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat - Messi - Mbappé, Neymar.

Opposite, Igor Tudor should deplore only one absence since Sead Kolasinac is still injured. Here is the probable eleven of the Marseillais: Lopez - Mbemba, Bailly, Balerdi - Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares - Guendouzi, Harit - Sanchez.

On sports betting sites, PSG remains the big favorite against OM. On Betclic, the Parisians are at 1.38, the draw at 5.45 and the Olympian victory at 7.45. For Winamax, the Parisians are also at 1.38 but the draw is at 5.50 and the victory for OM at 7.75.