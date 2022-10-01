PSG - Nice: TV channel, schedules, probable line-ups... Match info

PSG-NICE. Ligue 1 regains its rights with this clash between PSG and OGC Nice. Back from the international break, Christophe Galthié will have to manage the states of fatigue of his players. Follow with us, from the kick-off, the match between PSG and OGCN, live commented.

In this 9th day of Ligue 1, the Parisian leader wants to continue his excellent start to the season against irregular Nice. Victorious over OL before the international break, PSG intends to take advantage of the reception from Nice to widen the gap with OM at the top of the championship. However, Christophe Galthié's men will have to be wary of their opponent of the day, especially since the latter remain unbeaten in three games against Paris. Stuck in a week with three games, the PSG technician could well be tempted to put several of his stars to rest.

On the side of the Niçois, we are almost surprised to see Lucien Favre still at the head of the club. With only two victories in Ligue 1, the Swiss technician was very close to leaving while the name of Mauricio Pochettino was mentioned for his succession. Thirteenth in the standings, OGC Nice has only eight points after just as many days, a record that is quite insufficient for the INEOS group, owner of the club. This meeting is also an opportunity for Christophe Galthié to reunite with his former club, even if the technician does not seem to have left an indelible mark in the south of France: "If I explain the real reasons why Christophe and I quarreled, he will no longer enter a locker room in France and Europe. These are much more serious things than football, "explains Julien Fournier, former director of football at OGC Nice. The tone is spear !

The meeting between PSG and OGC Nice starts at 9 p.m. this Saturday, October 1. The meeting will be refereed by Jérôme Brisard.

To follow this match between PSG and Nice, Ligue 1 fans will have to meet on Canal 360.

The clash between PSG and Nice is only available via a My Canal subscription.

After the international break, the PSG players will start a new meeting marathon. For the reception of OGC Nice, Christophe Galthié should renew his typical starting lineup with in particular the tenure of Mbappé. On the side of Nice, Lucien Favre will try to continue the return to form of his players and will field the best team possible.

PSG composition: Donnarumma - S. Ramos, Marquinhos (cap), Danilo P. - Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes - Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Composition de Nice : Schmeichel - Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard - Pépé, Beka Beka, Thuram, Diop - Delort, Laborde

For the bookmakers, the outcome of the meeting seems to be beyond doubt. The success of PSG is estimated at 1.10 while a victory for OGC Nice is listed at 13! Finally, the draw between the two teams is worth 8.