PSG - Nice: Mbappé finally holder ... follow the pre-match live

PSG-NICE. The Parisians are starting a new match marathon, with the reception of OGC Nice. A few days before a shock in the Champions League, Christophe Galthié should leave a few executives to rest. Follow with us, from the kick-off, the match between PSG and OGCN, live commented.

The meeting between PSG and OGC Nice starts at 9 p.m. this Saturday, October 1. The meeting will be refereed by Jérôme Brisard.

To follow this match between PSG and Nice, Ligue 1 fans will have to meet on Canal 360.

The clash between PSG and Nice is only available via a My Canal subscription.

After the international break, the PSG players will start a new meeting marathon. For the reception of OGC Nice, Christophe Galthié should renew his typical starting lineup with in particular the tenure of Mbappé. On the side of Nice, Lucien Favre will try to continue the return to form of his players and will field the best team possible.

PSG composition: Donnarumma - S. Ramos, Marquinhos (cap), Danilo P. - Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes - Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Composition de Nice : Schmeichel - Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard - Pépé, Beka Beka, Thuram, Diop - Delort, Laborde

For the bookmakers, the outcome of the meeting seems to be beyond doubt. The success of PSG is estimated at 1.10 while a victory for OGC Nice is listed at 13! Finally, the draw between the two teams is worth 8.