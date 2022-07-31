PSG - Nantes: TV channel, composition ... Info from the Champions Trophy

PSG-NANTES. Discover all the information of the first official match of the season in France between PSG, reigning French champions, and the winner of the last French cup, FC Nantes. This is the Champions Trophy which will take place this Sunday, July 31 at 8 p.m.

PSG start their season with a trophy opportunity. Indeed, the capital club could start this 2022/2023 financial year on the right end with a first coronation. Especially since Paris-Saint-Germain is a regular at this meeting. Over the last nine editions of the Champions Trophy, they have won the competition eight times. It is also an opportunity for Christophe Galtier to get his adventure off to a good start on the Paris bench. The former Nice coach returned to a press conference on his new responsibilities. "Obviously, when you are the coach of PSG, you have more pressure than elsewhere. It's a club that is used to winning trophies. It would be very interesting for everyone, and for me as a personal, to win this trophy. The pressure is constant. Every day, I am very happy to coach this team, to see the players who make it up."

On the side of FC Nantes, the issue is quite different. Antoine Kombouaré's team is not the favorite and is less used to this kind of meeting. This meeting sounds like a form of dress rehearsal before starting Ligue 1 next week. Still, a trophy is at stake and they haven't won it for 21 years, further motivation for the Canaries. The Nantes coach himself admitted that this match was still a poster of preparation: "We have the feeling that we have worked well and that we are gaining momentum. Afterwards, we will need a few matches, this one will finish our preparation. Even during the month of August, we will have matches to find out what the team is worth."

The PSG - Nantes match will start at 8 p.m. It will take place this Sunday, July 31 at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The PSG - Nantes meeting will be broadcast on the Prime Video platform. It will be refereed by the Israeli Orel Grinfeld.

The only streaming broadcast available for this PSG - Nantes will be on the Amazon platform, PrimeVideo for Pass Ligue 1 holders.

For his first official match on the PSG bench, Christophe Galtier will be deprived of Kylian Mbappé who is suspended for this PSG - Nantes. He will probably be replaced by Sarabia who would accompany Neymar in a 3-4-1-2. Here is the probable composition of the Parisians: Donnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes - Messi - Neymar, Sarabia.

Antoine Kombouaré should opt for a 5-2-3 with Marcus Coco in right piston. The flagship recruit of the Nantes summer transfer window Moussa Sissoko should be established in midfield. Here is the probable XI of the Canaries: Lafont - Coco, Castelletto, Girotto, Pallois, Fabio - Sissoko, Chirivella - Blas, Guessand, Simon.

The Parisians are favorites for this PSG - Nantes according to the bookmakers. Betclic puts the players of the capital at 1.34, the draw is at 5.50 while the victory of Nantes is at 8.25. For Winamax also PSG is at 1.34 but the draw is at 5.70 and the Nantes victory is at 8.75.