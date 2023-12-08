PSG - Nantes: channel, lineups, predictions... Match information for the 15th day of Ligue 1

PSG hosts FC Nantes this Saturday, December 9, on the 15th day of Ligue 1 just before playing a decisive match on the last day of the group stage of the Champions League.

PSG can strike hard on this 15th day of Ligue 1 by achieving an eighth consecutive victory in the Championship. Luis Enrique's men started this new weekend in the elite with four points ahead of OGC Nice and could temporarily increase this advantage if they are successful this Saturday. This meeting also resonates as the dress rehearsal for the decisive match in the Champions League this Wednesday in Dortmund. "Nantes has a new coach, who has only managed one match. Against us, the teams are used to changing so tomorrow's scenario will be more open, but we don't know how they will behave", declared the Spanish technician from PSG.

As Luis Enrique said, Nantes has changed coaches. Jocelyn Gourvennec managed his first match last week against PSG's runner-up, OGC Nice, and it went very well. The Canaries won (1-0) and ended four matches without the slightest success. "It's strong. They are at the top of the Championship in a logical way, they have given themselves a little fresh air, we also helped them a little by beating Nice. They also have the Dortmund match which will be a bit on their minds in the head, obviously. I expect to play a very strong team", detailed the new coach of the Canaries.

The PSG – Nantes match will start at 9 p.m. this Saturday. It will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris and counts for the 15th day of Ligue 1.

Canal Sport and Canal Sport 360 will broadcast this PSG – Nantes. Jérôme Brisard will be the referee for this meeting.

The only streaming broadcast to follow this PSG - Nantes will be on Canal's digital platform, MyCanal. You must have a subscription to be able to watch the match.

Luis Enrique had two good news before the reception in Nantes this Saturday. Indeed, Zaire-Emery and Marquinhos are back and are available for this meeting. Despite everything, they should not start. Tenas should replace Donnarumma who is suspended. The probable XI of the Parisians: Tenas - Hakimi, Skriniar, L. Hernandez, Mukiele - Vitinha, Ugarte, Lee Kang-In - Dembélé, Asensio, Mbappé.

Opposite, Jocelyn Gourvennec will not be able to count on Ganago and Merlin who are still injured. The Breton technician could therefore rely on the same starting eleven which beat Nice last week. The probable composition of FC Nantes: Lafont - Coco, Comert, Castelletto, Duverne - Augusto, Moutoussamy - Mollet, Sissoko, Simon - Mohamed.

What are the predictions for the PSG – Nantes meeting?

On sports betting sites, PSG is the favorite for this duel against Nantes. Paris is at 1.22 on Betclic, the draw is at 6.75 and the Nantes victory is at 11.50. The Parisians are at 1.20 on Unibet, the draw is at 7.50 and the victory of the Canaries is at 12.20.