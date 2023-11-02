PSG - Montpellier: the Parisians aim for first place, TV broadcast... News

At the opening of the 11th day of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain hosts Montpellier at the Parc des Princes. In the event of a victory against MHSC, Kylian Mbappé and his partners will be provisionally first before the OGC Nice match. TV broadcast, compositions... Discover all the information.

After a victory in the last minutes in Brest (2-3) last Sunday, Paris Saint-Germain is back at home this weekend where the capital club hosts Montpellier this Friday. A meeting which is very important for the Parisians before facing AC Milan in Italy this Tuesday. Against MHSC, Warren Zaire-Emery and his partners have the opportunity to seize provisional first place in Ligue 1 before Nice-Rennes this Sunday. For this poster, Luis Enrique will be deprived for this meeting of long-time absentees (Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Marco Asensio, Keylor Navas) and of Danilo Pereira, injured for a month. At a press conference, the Spanish technician returned to the form of his team: "The team is doing things very well but we are still in an initial phase. We are still in a process of synergy to see which players get along the best. I find that I have an incredible squad with quality players in every position. I am satisfied with my team as I said at the end of the transfer window but there is always room to improve . I try to make PSG unpredictable for the opponent but predictable for us. It's a complex process that takes time to put in place."

On the Montpellier side, Michel Der Zakarian will have to do without Arnaud Nordin and Becir Omreragic. After the extra-sporting incidents with his coach, Mamadou Sakho will also be absent since he announced his departure from the club this Thursday in a press release. 11th in the standings before the match, the MHSC intends to create a surprise even if the coach knows it will be tough as he confirmed at a press conference: “It’s always a special match against a big team that wants to be champion every year. Our challenge is to make the match difficult for them. We want to create a surprise. We play every match to win them. It's up to us to be good in all areas, we'll have to be surgical."

The opening match of the 11th day of the French Championship between the Parisians and Montpellier is scheduled to kick off on Friday, November 3 at 9:00 p.m. at the Parc des Princes in Paris (France). Ruddy Buquet will be responsible for refereeing the match.

Holder of Ligue 1 TV rights, PrimeVideo will broadcast the poster between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier.

If you want to watch the Ligue 1 matchday 11 match between PSG and MHSC on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to PrimeVideo.

PSG: Donnarumma (G) - Hakimi, Marquinhos (cap.), Skriniar, L.Hernandez - Dembele, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha (or Lee) - Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Montpellier: Lecomte (G) - Sylla, Estève, Kouyaté, F.Sacko, - Ferri, Chotard - Fayad, Savanier (C), Tamari - Adams.