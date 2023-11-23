PSG - Monaco: lineups, prediction, channel... Shock information!

Ligue 1 marks its return after the international break with a top-of-the-table clash between PSG, 1st, and AS Monaco, 3rd. Find out all the information about this match.

PSG took the lead in Ligue 1 just before the international break and is approaching this new phase of the Championship with a lot of confidence. It will be necessary for Luis Enrique's men who would certainly like to collect a sixth victory in a row in the elite before facing Newcastle in a decisive match for the rest of the adventure in the Champions League.

Opposite, AS Monaco must resume its march forward after experiencing a setback on the Le Havre pitch just before the break (0-0). The Principality's players are third and could join their evening opponent in the lead if they were to create a surprise by winning on the lawn of the Parc des Princes. "He has a great style of play with strong possession but also quick transitions. I can't wait to meet him, but on Friday we will be opponents," said Adi Hütter regarding his counterpart Luis Enrique.

The match between PSG and Monaco will start at 9 p.m. this Friday, November 24. It will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

It is the PrimeVideo channel which will broadcast the match of the 13th day of Ligue 1 PSG - Monaco. Benoît Bastien will be the main referee for this meeting.

The only streaming broadcast available to follow this PSG - Monaco will be the Amazon digital platform, PrimeVideo. You must have a Ligue 1 Pass subscription to watch this clash.

The truce did damage to the Parisians. Indeed, Luis Enrique will not be able to count on the indestructible Warren Zaire-Emery who was injured with the France team. Marquinhos was also injured in the selection and will not be available. The probable composition of the Parisians: Donnarumma - Hakimi, Mukiele, Skriniar, L. Hernandez - Ruiz, Vitinha, Soler - Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Mbappé.

Adi Hütter would also have to do without two players since Myron Boadu and Eliesse Ben Seghir will certainly not be available. The probable XI of the Monegasques: Kohn - Singo, Magassa, Matsima - Vanderson, Camara, Zakaria, Jakobs - Akliouche, Golovin - Ben Yedder.

On sports betting sites, PSG is the favorite as on Winamax where they are at 1.44. The draw is at 5 and the Monegasque victory is at 6.25. On Unibet, PSG is at 1.43, the draw is at 5 and the ASM victory at 6.10.