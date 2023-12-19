PSG – Metz: a victory before the holidays? Time, TV channel... Match information

Held in check in Lille but assured of finishing fall champion, Paris Saint-Germain closes the 2023 calendar year with the reception of Metz during the 17th day of Ligue 1.

It is already time to close the book on the year 2023 but before that, there remains one last chapter to write and one last opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain to assert a little more its domination over Ligue 1 where it just starting to come off.

At this time when everyone is busy finding the last gifts to put under the tree, PSG would like to fill their basket with three new points and if possible see Nice and Monaco have a slight "indigestion" to ensure spend Christmas on an even more comfortable mattress. This will be at least 2 points and at best 8. A fact which does not seem to worry Luis Enrique unduly, as the Asturian coach insisted to journalists that no conclusion should be drawn from a project which does not It's only just beginning. As since his arrival last summer, he strives to put his style and philosophy on his team even if it means confusing him and it is not the reception of Metz which will change his plans. “Our goal is to be unpredictable for our opponent. I like players to get out of their comfort zone, to get out of their position,” he promised at a press conference.

Once is not customary, it is Kang-In Lee who will serve the purposes of his trainer. “He has technical abilities, he sacrifices himself for the team with so much predisposition,” praises the former FC Barcelona technician. A versatility and volume that the latter decided to export to the left wing, after several meetings playing on the right either in attack or in the middle. The South Korean thus pushes back onto the Barcola bench, decisive against Nantes but much less during his last two outings in Dortmund and Lille.

As a result and due to Dembélé's injury, Kolo Muani will be responsible for running the right side, with the support of Hakimi, if he finds his legs and the offensive drive shown earlier in the fall. Not really to his advantage against Dortmund where he missed a lot, the former Nantes player must take advantage of these minutes to show that he can be decisive. A problem shared by Mbappé. If the Parisian star scored her 16th goal on Sunday in the North, she once again did not convince with her investment and her role up front where her ability to make a difference is limited by her position with her back to the game. Despite everything, Luis Enrique does not budge and seems convinced that his attacker has what it takes for the position, especially as he grants him total freedom of movement. The arrival of Metz is a good opportunity to see how he and the rest of his offensive animation will behave. “It's not a team that has a lot of possession but appreciates transitions, it won't leave a lot of space and will defend low,” analyzes Luis Enrique, who in his desire to surprise, has kept his bases in the middle and in defense to establish his collective.

For Metz, the equation is simpler and could be summed up by taking advantage of this trip to the capital before the holidays, if possible by avoiding leaving with socks full of goals and why not by giving yourself a nice gift. “I don’t think we have terrible pressure,” predicts Laszlo Bölöni. The FC Metz technician has unloaded his men and simply hopes that they will display the same mentality as against Nice and Monaco. Two matches lost but during which the Messins showed heart and courage.

Essential qualities but which will not be enough and the experienced coach knows this well. “When I look at their attackers, I tell myself that it would not be encouraging to only play in our sixteen meters. We have to do a little more,” he told journalists on the eve of the match. “We can learn a lot,” he nevertheless judges. Fourteenth, Metz knows that it has no margin and little to hope from such a trip, especially in view of history since it has been almost 28 years since the Lorraine club last won in Paris, since a double by Robert Pirès in March 1996 (3-2). Not sure that PSG engaged in other quests will validate the Lorraine tale to close the book for 2023.

