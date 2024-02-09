PSG - Lille: last rehearsal for Paris, time, TV channel... Match information

Four days before their Champions League round of 16 against Real Sociedad, Paris Saint-Germain must take advantage of Lille's reception in Ligue 1 to make their final adjustments, probably without Mbappé. Follow the match, live from 9 p.m., on linternaute.com.

Head elsewhere. Paris Saint-Germain is reaching a crossroads and all its thoughts are focused on the big goal of its season: the Champions League. Four days before hosting Real Sociedad in the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League, the Parisian club knows that it will only be judged by its performance against the Basques and everything is done to make the match a success. you European. Also the arrival of Lille does not have the same interest as usual and will be used to refine the last details of the Parisian plan.

The most important thing is to arrive with your strengths. Thus, Mbappé should not appear on the scoresheet against the Northerners. Indeed, injured in the ankle in the middle of the week in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France against Brest (3-1 victory, editor's note), the French international was spared in training and still felt pain in his joint. Neymar's repeated absences due to injury in recent years have burned the club and everything is done to avoid reliving the same scenario.

If he confirms this orientation, Luis Enrique should take the opportunity to give playing time to Gonçalo Ramos. Confined to the bench, the Portuguese is hungry for games and goals but also to prove his worth. A good performance could allow him to present himself as a relevant alternative at the forefront where Mbappé took the place, refocused by the Spanish technician, especially since Kolo Muani is ill and uncertain. This match against Lille will also be useful to restore rhythm to Dembélé, suspended in Alsace. Beyond the men, it is the attitude of the Parisian collective that will be scrutinized. For several weeks, the latter has been hiccupping. If he does not lose, he no longer dominates physically and is slow to progress tactically. A questioning standstill while Luis Enrique maintains that over the months, everything will fall into place. The Asturian only has one match left to make his final adjustments.

For its part, Lille does not have the same European worries but does not arrive in the best possible condition. On Wednesday, the northern club experienced a setback in Lyon in the Coupe de France (1-2). A painful elimination from every point of view since Alexsandro was injured. In a clash with Tolisso, the Brazilian was hit in the right foot and is uncertain for the trip to the French capital. His absence would be detrimental for Paulo Fonseca who already has to do without Umtiti and Diakité.

Because Lille's main strength lies in its defensive base. Since the start of the season, the Mastiffs have only conceded 14 goals, only Nice has done better (11), and none in their last three matches. A solidity which owes a lot to the pair formed by Alexsandro and Yoro. The latter was also reframed by his coach, calling on him to be more humble while PSG's interest in him is obvious and a transfer is mentioned for this summer.

However, LOSC will have no pressure other than the only pressure it will put on to grab the podium. With only one defeat in his last 14 matches in Ligue 1, he is only one point behind third place occupied by Brest. Enough to give great motivation to bring back a result from the Parc des Princes, a suspended venue where PSG still has a lot to do.

The match of the 21st day of Ligue 1 between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille OSC will take place from 9 p.m., near the Parc des Princes, in Paris.

The match of the 21st day of Ligue 1 between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille OSC will be broadcast live and exclusively on Canal Foot and Canal Sport 360.

The meeting between Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain and Paulo Fonseca's Lille OSC will be available in streaming on the MyCanal platform.

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos (cap.), Beraldo, Hernandez – Ugarte, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery – Dembélé, Gonçalo Ramos, Barcola.

Lille OSC: Knight - James Santos, Yoro, Alexsandro, Ismaily - Andre (cap.), Bentaleb - Zhegrova, Gomes, Ounas - David.