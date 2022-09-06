PSG - Juventus: time, TV channel, line-up... Match info

PSG-Juventus. Impeccable since the start of the season, Paris Saint-Germain begin their European campaign at home against Juventus Turin. A meeting synonymous with reunion and a past to settle. Follow with us, from the kick-off, the match between PSG and Juve, live commented.

Each season, it's the same refrain, that of a summer bringing renewal and dreams of conquest the following spring. The air has been ringing in Paris for almost 10 years, ten years of expectations that will have seen many more dashed hopes than great stories. Because if in a decade, PSG has become the indisputable king of France, Europe and the Champions League still refuse each other. However, the Parisian motivation is not eroding, on the contrary, it is gaining strength and asserting itself before launching this new campaign at home against Juventus Turin, European cador. Especially since this start to the season is bringing about a change.

Since the arrival of Christophe Galtier, coincidence or not, awareness or not, PSG has changed its face, like its players. Seriousness, involvement and play have become the watchwords of a workforce that finally seems to have found its balance and its best expression. In 6 matches in all competitions, the Parisians showed off their new weapons. His high pressing suffocates, his midfield rakes and distributes and his attack destroys (28 goals scored). The symbol of this revival is called Neymar, who went from almost "undesirable", invited to leave, to essential by his volume of play, his vision (6 assists in Ligue 1) and his realism (7 goals in Ligue 1). At his side, Mbappé and Messi are in tune, to make their opponents dizzy. The first matches which give a lot of confidence and certainty as to the path taken. "I am confident in our ability to play to win. The players are starting to have certain benchmarks. We will have to insist on our offensive animation to create as much danger as possible", maintains Galtier, who was able to federate around his project. The former Nice technician does not revolutionize anything against Juventus, quite the contrary. Better, he can count on his standard team and in particular Vitinha. Landed from Porto this summer, the Portuguese naturally imposed himself in the middle next to Verratti and will discover the C1 this evening, he who was uncertain after his premature exit in Nantes.

A reinforcement which will not be too much against an opponent who, if he has lost his luster, has never succeeded with the Parisians. In 10 games, PSG have never beaten the Old Lady, and remember a humiliation in the UEFA Super Cup in 1997 (2-9 on all two matches). Galtier knows this and is wary. "We say this team is in difficulty but it is undefeated in Serie A, has only conceded two goals. It is a difficult team to maneuver. We also come back to these famous transitions where Juve is very strong, with players from quality that goes quickly into depth," he warns. Like a Vlahovic that the Parisian defense will have to watch closely, like Milik, an anchor in front and well known to everyone since his time in Marseille. On the other hand, the threat will not come from Di Maria. The Argentinian injured his calf last weekend and withdrew. He will therefore not find his former teammates unlike Paredes and Rabiot, both announced holders, for a match with a particular flavor. And not just for former Parisians. "It will be a beautiful, complicated match, we have to approach it with the right pleasure. We dreamed of playing this kind of match as a child, we will have to hold the ball and chase the opponent like when we were little", revels in advance the bianconeri captain Leonardo Bonucci. An observation shared by his trainer who knows the difficulty that awaits his team. "We will have to be good at limiting them when they have the ball and especially when we have it," Massimiliano Allegri said. For the time being, only Monaco has found a way to stop the beautiful Parisian mechanics, without however making it bite the dust (1-1). And Paris has every intention that this does not change. A new European season begins, he intends to dream big, very big.

The Champions League Group H match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus Turin will take place from 9 p.m. at the Parc des Princes.

The Champions League Group H match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus Turin will be broadcast live on Canal and RMC Sport 1.

The match between Christophe Galtier's Paris Saint-Germain and Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus Turin will be streamed on the MyCanal platform.