PSG - Inter: line-ups, time and TV channel... How to follow the match live?

Penultimate preparation match for PSG, which faces the vice-champion of Europe, Inter Milan, this Tuesday, August 1.

The kick-off of the new Ligue 1 season is approaching and PSG is fine-tuning its preparation in Asia. This Tuesday, August 1, Luis Enrique's men will play a prestigious match against Inter, vice-champion of Europe. After friendly matches against Le Havre (2-0), Al-Nassr (0-0) and Cerezo Osaka (2-3), the Parisians must gain momentum at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. For the record, the Parisians and the Italians have never met in an officiating match. On the other hand, this is the 6th friendly match between the two teams, for a record of 3 wins and 2 draws in favor of the Parisians.

Asked about the PSG website, Carlos Soler talks about this very important preparation before the first Ligue 1 match on August 12 against Lorient. "She is very important because she helps us to prepare well throughout the season. We train in very good conditions, we train hard and we play difficult matches, which will inevitably help us for the future, even if sometimes these are not the results we want. These meetings help us on a physical level, on confidence and in relation to the automatisms that we must find again. We are happy with our work at present and with what we want to put in place, we hope to have a great season."

The last warm-up match in Japan will be streamed live on beIN Sports 1 and PSGTV Premium.

Due to the time difference in Japan, the game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. French time.

Paris SG : Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Bernat – Zaïre-Emery, Verratti, Fabian Ruiz – Asensio, Ekitike, Neymar.

Inter : Stankovic - De Vrij, Acerbi, Bastoni - Dumfries, Frattesi, Sensi, Barella, Dimarco - Thuram, Lautaro.