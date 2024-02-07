At the Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain qualified on Wednesday evening for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Parisians won (3-1) against Brest after goals from Kylian Mbappé, Danilo and Gonçalo Ramos while Steve Mounié had reduced the gap. Brest defender Lilian Brassier was sent off in the second half.
PSG - Brest: without shining, the Parisians eliminate the Brestois and go to the quarterfinals!
