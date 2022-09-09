PSG - Brest: TV channel, line-ups, predictions... Match info

PSG-Brest. Paris receives the Stade Brestois at the Parc des Princes for the 7th day of Ligue 1. Find out all the practical information relating to PSG - Brest.

A short break before a new European salvo. Four days after their first victory in the Champions League (2-1) against Juventus of Turin, PSG receives Brest at the Parc des Princes on behalf of the 7th day of Ligue 1. After the good copy returned at home against the Turinese, the men of Christophe Galtier, leaders of the championship with five victories and a draw in six days, want to continue their series against a more modest opponent. Stade Brestois, 17th in the standings and first relegated.

Michel de Zakarian's men had a complicated start to the year. The Brestois suffered a very heavy defeat (7-0) against Montpellier. A big blow that weighed on Brest's morale, which today already finds itself in the red zone with five points in six days. However, they remain on an encouraging draw against Strasbourg, intractable at home. This PSG - Brest match will be followed live from 4:00 p.m.

The kick-off of this PSG - Brest match will be given at 5:00 p.m. at the Parc des Princes.

The only broadcaster of this PSG - Brest match counting for the 7th day of Ligue 1 is Amazon Prime. To follow the meeting, you will therefore have to subscribe to a subscription to the paid platform.

This opposition between PSG and Brest is available in streaming. If you want to follow the match on your smartphone, tablet or computer, all you have to do is subscribe to Amazon Prime. You will be able to follow the meeting on the medium of your choice.

Christophe Galtier can count on a full squad. He could even be tempted to rotate his starting lineup for the Champions League match against Maccabi Haifa. One thing is certain, he does not count on Mauro Icardi, still excluded from the group and looking for a club. On the other hand, the Parisian coach will be able, for the first time since the start of the season, to rely on his Spanish rookie Fabian Ruiz. Opposite, Michel der Zakarian can count on Lees-Melou, who arrived this summer from Norwich and author of his second pawn of the season against Strasbourg. He will not be able to align Mounié (injured). As for Fadiga, Del Castillo and Le Douaron, they are all uncertain.

The PSG XI: Donnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe - Mukiele, Renato Sanches, Verratti, Bernat-Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.

Le XI de Brest : Bizot - Duverne, Hérelle, Dari, Brassier - Belkebla, Magnetti - Honorat, Lees-Melou, Belaïli - Slimani.

Leader of the championship with 5 wins and a draw in 6 Ligue 1 games, Paris Saint-Germain is logically the ultra favorite to win against Stade Brestois at the Parc des Princes. The odds of a success for the Rouge et Bleu fluctuate between 1.03 (Zebet) and 1.07 (Bwin). Fans of draws are served since the odds of a tie between the two teams are at 12.00 on Netbet and 14.00 at PMU Sport. Finally, those who see Stade Brestois creating a surprise in Paris are rubbing their hands. The odds of a Brest success are 25 at Winamax and 26 at Unibet.