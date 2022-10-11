PSG - Benfica: time, TV channel, line-ups... Live match info

PSG-Benfica. New Champions League shock in Pool H where Paris Saint-Germain receives Benfica Lisbon. Probable compositions, TV broadcasting... Discover all the information on this poster.

After the 1-1 draw in Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain find Benfica Lisbon in the Champions League this Tuesday, October 11 at the Parc des Princes: a crucial meeting for the Parisians if they want to finish at the top of group H. For this shock, Christophe Galtier will have to do without Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Renato Sanches and Lionel Messi. Very important in the PSG workforce this season, the Argentinian is injured in the calf. In a press conference, Christophe Galtier returned to the injury of "La Pulga": "Leo felt discomfort in the calf during the first match of the confrontation against Benfica. We thought, and he too thought he could participate in Tuesday's match " In the end, it's still limited. There was very little delay, six days, between the two games and it's a calf. It's going much better, he's very confident but he still has this unpleasant feeling that makes that in a match of this importance, he preferred to abstain." Pablo Sarabia is tipped to replace Lionel Messi in the PSG eleven against Benfica.

On the Lisbon side, Roger Schmidt will be deprived of the twirling Brazilian winger David Neres. The Benfica Lisbon coach expects a match as tightly contested as the first leg: "We are still expecting a very difficult match. We are facing one of Europe's 'top teams', and on the first leg was very attacking, it had been a great match. This time we don't have the advantage of the stadium but we are on the same idea of ​​believing in our qualities and playing our football." At a press conference, the German returned to Lionel Messi's package: "He (Leo Messi - NDR) is still the best in the world, and if he plays, obviously that changes our approach a little, because he is very good, especially in the last 30 meters. But they will have a very good team despite everything. As we have to find a solution to replace Neres, Paris will find a solution to replace Messi."

The kick off of the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica Lisbon is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11 at 9:00 p.m. at the Parc des Princes in Paris (France). Referee Michael Oliver (England) will be on the whistle for this poster.

Holder of the Champions League TV rights, Canal will broadcast the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica. The poster will also be available on RMC Sport 1.

If you want to watch the Champions League match between PSG and Benfica on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to MyCanal or the RMC Sport website.

PSG : Donnarumma (G) - Ramos - Marquinhos - Danilo - Hakimi - Verratti - Vitinha - Bernat - Neymar - Sarabia - Mbappé.

Benfica: Vlachodimos (G) - Bah - A.Silva - Otamendi - Grimaldo - Florentino - E.Fernandez - D.Gonçalves (or J.Draxler) - Rafa - J.Mario - G.Ramos.