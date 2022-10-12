PSG accused of having bought "a digital army", denigrating Mbappé and the press

According to a long investigation by Mediapart, published this Wednesday, October 12, PSG would have launched a "digital army" in order to protect and denigrate certain players and the press.

New scandal in French football? According to an investigation by the newspaper Médiapart, published this Wednesday, October 12, PSG would have called on a digital agency to carry out smear campaigns on social networks, in particular against the French world champion Kylian Mbappé or even the French press such as the newspaper The Team. The Mediapart article, which is based on a long 50-page document produced by the Digital Big Brother agency, writes that this agency would have created a "digital army", supervised by the PSG communication department, directed at the era by Jean-Martial Ribes.

Contacted by Médiapart, PSG explains that "the club has never contracted with an agency in order to harm individuals and institutions". The media confirms that there was indeed no contract with the club, even if the PSG paid well for the digital influence services... The agency would have even confirmed that it had worked well under the orders of "Jean-Martial Ribes". "As director of communications, he was, when he was in office, the guarantor of the communication strategy of Paris Saint-Germain. And our role with him […] was to adapt the strategy established by the director of communication at the time in the digital space, with our various tools."

The technique used by the agency, according to the Mediapart article, would have consisted of "infiltrating many pro-PSG accounts, including 10% of accounts deemed" influential "on social networks, ready to intervene to safeguard the image of the PSG". These accounts would have made it possible to "influence other accounts relaying information / rumors / scandals", but also to light "backfires" in an attempt "to put an end to a rumor". The protection of players is one of the missions mentioned. Brazilian striker Neymar, after slapping a Stade Rennes supporter in 2019, received support from the "Paname Squad" account, which published the full identity of the victim and tried to pass him off as a criminal, explains Médiapart .

Moreover, when an ex-girlfriend of Neymar accused him of rape the same year, the accounts on social networks would have had the mission to denigrate the victim. "Versions that change because of antidepressants. […] That's bitch karma", launched the "Lana PSG" account at the time as specified by Médiapart.

Kylian Mbappé would have, for his part, been the victim of this "digital army" mentioned by Médiapart, with the objective of ensuring his full investment in the club of the capital. In March 2019, after rumors of a possible departure, the player explained on TF1's "Téléfoot" program that he wanted to stay at PSG, despite the club's early elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League. The "Paname Squad" account will take the opportunity to congratulate Mbappé for having "silenced the Madrid rumors", but by tackling him just in stride: "Now work in silence and be discreet. No need for too much declaration. We need an answer from the ground."

A statement by the same Mbappé, during the presentation of the League's best player trophy for the 2018-2019 season, would also have provoked the mobilization of this "digital army". The PSG star had then publicly expressed the wish to have "more responsibilities" in the team, hoping that it would be done "perhaps at PSG" but "perhaps elsewhere". Paname Squad will react with a spade relayed several times: "The Parisian supporters love you a lot, you know that... You got your 'message' across tonight, and what timing!? If you could press like that on the pitch... "