PS5: where to find the console in stock this week? Our live follow-up

After nearly two years of being out of stock, the PS5 might just be landing in your house. The Sony console is making more and more appearances at French retailers.

[Updated August 22, 2022 at 10:32 a.m.] If it is still almost impossible to buy a Playstation 5 game console in the conventional way, by entering a store for example, it is still possible to find it in stock despite its shortages supply. Your best option? Selling on the net. French and European retailers regularly put the console back on sale, during very occasional restocking due to its great popularity. Indeed, not only is PS5 stock reduced, but it's still attracting plenty of buyers, two good reasons to take advantage of our live stock tracker to be among the first to know about a new sale.

For 18 months buyers have been struggling to get a Playstation 5. The new game console is in high demand, and e-commerce sites are feeling it with rare restocks and new stocks. Indeed, the crowd is great on the latter while some pages collapse completely in long queues. Speed ​​is the key word of this new "sport" of which there are certain rules that can greatly benefit you. Indeed, each site has its own operation, and this slide contains a few tricks that can help you make your purchase as quickly as possible.

As for second-hand consoles, you will always have the opportunity to find Playstation 5s for resale. New or second-hand, Sony's console has a real value well above its base price, and resellers have understood this. Although the Playstation 5 has seen its resale price drop by several hundred euros in recent months, it remains very high, despite some interesting offers on the Rakuten site. A purchase that remains reserved for the most motivated players and who wish to avoid the waltz of drops and purchases at full speed. Just keep in mind that the Playstation 5 Digital is €399 and the Standard is €499.

As you will have understood, the Playstation 5 is part of a generation of consoles released directly out of stock. Remember, when Sony's last console was released, it was November 2020, and the coronavirus pandemic was reaching peak levels, paralyzing the economy around the world. Southeast Asia, the leading producer of semiconductor metals used in the manufacture of smart cards (i.e. processors and graphics processors for consoles and PCs) has been hit hard, curbing the production of consoles, graphics cards and even cars all over the world. A factor that is still felt today on the high-tech market, and particularly on that of the latest generation game consoles.

As for Playstations 5, and more generally graphics processors, the situation should not return to normal before 2024. A prediction made by Pat Gelsinger, the President and CEO of Intel, who affirms in an interview with CNBC that the production of microchips should return to its full potential by the end of 2023. A precise expertise but a bad omen for console and PC gamers who expected to be able to enjoy a stable situation by the end of 2023 the end of the year 2022.