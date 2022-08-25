PS5: Sony increases the selling price of the console

In the midst of a pandemic and a global shortage situation, Sony has decided to increase the selling price of the Playstation 5. We explain everything to you.

[Updated August 25, 2022 11:21 AM] It's been almost two years since the Playstation 5 was released and, for the first time in the short history of home consoles, its price will increase by more than 10%. This is news that many gamers have learned with their mouths open this Thursday, Sony having published a blog post announcing the increase in the sale price of its consoles in different regions of the world. And of course, Europe and the United Kingdom are not spared. A measure that results in the price of the console going to 550 and 450 € for its two versions, and which is greeted with skepticism and resignation by all players. We will explain everything to you.

This is news that we learned early in the morning this Thursday, August 25, 2022, relayed by leading journalists on the web and later by many media. Sony has priced the decision to increase the selling price of the Playstation 5 in different regions of the world. However, this measure obviously concerns Europe and the United Kingdom, with an overall increase of 10% in the price of the console. Thus, we will now find the Digital version of the PS5 at €449.99 instead of €399.99, and the Standard version at €549.99 instead of €499.99. An increase justified in a PS blog article by "the current state of the economic market", understand inflation.

This increase is effective immediately in the affected regions, namely the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, Mexico, Canada, China and Japan. Only spared, the United States. In the blog post announcing the price increase, Sony said: "The global economic environment is challenging for many of you around the world. You can see high inflation rates and currency curves hostile environment, impacting the lives of consumers and creating great pressure on many industries. Based on these economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the selling price of the Playstation 5 in certain markets in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Canada." Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment

On the consumer side, this decision remains generally quite misunderstood, making the Playstation 5 the only console of the last twenty years to see its price increase two years after its launch. For information, globalized inflation has its roots in the global coronavirus pandemic but also in the War in Ukraine, the latter greatly penalizing the trade of certain resources and greatly increasing their cost. Effects that seem to hit Sony hard, as the company is already struggling to produce a quantity of consoles that meet consumer expectations.

The quantity of consoles available on the market is also the subject of the last paragraph of Jim Ryan's blog post, which states "While this price increase is a necessity given the global economic climate and its impact on SIE, our primary goal remains to improve the supply of PS5s around the world, so that as many players as possible can enjoy all that the PS5 has and will offer in the future." It should be noted that the year 2022 saw the best on the supply side of the French market, while experts are counting on a return to normal by 2024.

On the other hand, there is one who is likely to smile after this announcement. And yes, it is the Xbox Series. The official competitor of the Playstation 5 retains its original selling price for the moment, giving it a clear advantage over the Japanese console. The Xbox Series S can therefore always be found at 300 € while its big sister the Xbox Series X keeps its selling price of 500 €. A price difference that could well capsize the hearts of some buyers in favor of the American console. That said, it is not excluded that Microsoft announces such an increase in the coming months.

As for used consoles, you will always have the opportunity to find Playstation 5 for resale. New or second-hand, Sony's console has a real value well above its base price, and resellers have understood this. Although the Playstation 5 has seen its resale price drop by several hundred euros in recent months, it remains very high, despite some interesting offers on the Rakuten site. A purchase that remains reserved for the most motivated players and who wish to avoid the waltz of drops and purchases at full speed. Just keep in mind that the Playstation 5 Digital is $399 and the Standard $499.

For 18 months buyers have been struggling to get a Playstation 5. The new game console is in high demand, and e-commerce sites are feeling it with rare restocks and new stocks. Indeed, the crowd is great on the latter while some pages collapse completely in long queues. Speed ​​is the key word of this new "sport" of which there are certain rules that can greatly benefit you. Indeed, each site has its own operation, and this slide contains a few tricks that can help you make your purchase as quickly as possible.

As you will have understood, the Playstation 5 is part of a generation of consoles released directly out of stock. Remember, when Sony's last console was released, it was November 2020, and the coronavirus pandemic was reaching peak levels, paralyzing the economy around the world. Southeast Asia, the leading producer of semiconductor metals used in the manufacture of smart cards (i.e. processors and graphics processors for consoles and PCs) has been hit hard, curbing the production of consoles, graphics cards and even cars all over the world. A factor that is still felt today on the high-tech market, and particularly on that of the latest generation game consoles.

As for Playstations 5, and more generally graphics processors, the situation should not return to normal before 2024. A prediction made by Pat Gelsinger, the President and CEO of Intel, who affirms in an interview with CNBC that the production of microchips should return to its full potential by the end of 2023. A precise expertise but a bad omen for console and PC gamers who expected to be able to enjoy a stable situation by the end of 2023 the end of the year 2022.