PS5: new stock at CDiscount, our daily follow-up

After two prolific days for PS5 buyers, a new restock has arrived at CDiscount. We tell you everything.

[Updated Oct 7, 2022 10:18 AM] Finding a Playstation 5 today is more of a survey than a simple purchase. An unprecedented situation largely due to the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating effects on the semiconductor metal industry in Southeast Asia. Since then, console production has slowed down, and console stocks are scarce. However, it is found quite regularly in France, particularly at the moment with the release of the PS5 FIFA 23 packs. We explain where to find the Playstation 5 today, while giving you all the useful information for an easy purchase.

Today, Leclerc sells Playstation 5 packs quite regularly, containing the console in Standard or Digital version, games, and accessories. On the retail giant's website, these packs are usually available for pre-order, and are in high demand. It is not uncommon for the brand's website to grind badly during these restockings, so it is necessary to arm yourself with a good dose of patience before embarking on this stormy terrain. But it is always possible to recover a console, the proof with the massive sale having taken place on October 6 in the morning.

Also, in addition to the web exclusives sold only on the internet, you have the option of going to the store to look for Playstation 5. At the moment, PS5 FIFA 23 packs are flooding the market, and could well be found in stores at once luck. If you pass in front of a Leclerc don't hesitate to go there to ask the question.

PS5 stocks at Leclerc

One of the most popular retailers in France is still Fnac. The famous cultural retailer offers the console on a relatively regular basis, namely once a week at the moment, in packs rarely including the console alone. There are games, accessories and the console, on pages usually overloaded with visitors. But on the Fnac site, it is possible to add products to your wishlist before buying them directly from your profile when they are available. A good way to avoid the long queues on the website. It is also possible to request the console in store.

PS5 stocks at Fnac

CDiscount is one of the most regular French retailers when it comes to Playstation 5 consoles. The e-commerce site often offers the console in more or less extensive packs, even since the price increase of the PS5 in last September. This makes it a target of choice for many French consumers, and implies unfailing responsiveness to hope to get their hands on the console. At CDiscount, we recommend that you create an account in advance and monitor alerts concerning the Sony console. But if you react quickly enough, you should be able to get your precious due.

PS5 stocks at CDiscount

Obtaining a new Playstation 5 at factory prices requires a good dose of patience, and flawless monitoring of daily restocking at different retailers. If the console is back in stock, then it must be purchased as soon as possible, facing stiff competition and high demand. If this waltz of restocking weighs on you, you always have the option of looking for a resale or used console. Its price will inevitably be impacted, resellers being aware of the value of the console, but there are sometimes quite interesting offers, like those just above. As a reminder, the base price of the PS5 is €549 for the Standard version and €449 for the Digital version.

Sources close to Sony recently announced that the company is aiming for 30 million Playstation 5s produced for the fiscal year 2023 (between July 2022 and June 2023). An obvious response to the shortages which greatly handicap its sales, while the console remains the first choice of a large part of the players, far ahead of its competitor the Xbox Series X. This announcement comes to us from the webjournal InsiderGaming, which affirms that the company is currently in the process of producing a new model of the console with a detachable disc player.

Buying a Playstation 5 has almost become a discipline in its own right. The home console market has changed a lot since the coronavirus pandemic, due to numerous shortages which greatly impact their production. Since November 2020, the date of the release of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, Internet users have been snapping up the rare console stocks at gold prices. Restocking of new consoles is rare and in high demand, hence the need to react immediately in the event of restocking. In order to help you in your quest for PS5, we have prepared our top ten tips for a quick and successful purchase.

But that's not all, the console would also have entered a new stage of its existence since Sony would be developing a brand new model. This model would have the particularity of having a fully removable disk drive, making it a hybrid between the Standard version and the Digital version. Of course, this copy of the PS5 should not appear on the market for a few months, and we imagine that its price would be higher than that of the PS5 Standard, given the versatility of its new model.

If the summer lacked bad news, here is another one that will greatly displease video game players. Sony has made the decision to increase the selling price of the Playstation 5 by just over 10% in certain regions of the world. De facto, the console sees the price of its Standard version go from 499 to 549 € and its Digital version from 399 to 449 €. An increase justified by Jim Ryan in a Playstation Blog article (Jim Ryan is the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment) by the climate of global inflation.

This increase is effective immediately in the affected regions, namely the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, Mexico, Canada, China and Japan. Only spared, the United States. In the blog post announcing the price increase, Sony said: "The global economic environment is challenging for many of you around the world. You can see high inflation rates and currency curves hostile environment, impacting the lives of consumers and creating great pressure on many industries. Based on these economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the selling price of the Playstation 5 in certain markets in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Canada." Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Side gamers, difficult to swallow the pill, an increase of 10% remains consistent, despite the justifications of Sony. The Japanese company claims to follow the evolution of the market, in strong inflation since the coronavirus pandemic and the start of the War in Ukraine. The company claims to put the interests of consumers first, and is trying to maintain its margin on the production of Playstation 5, which is undoubtedly more expensive since the price increase of various raw materials.

The quantity of consoles available on the market is also the subject of the last paragraph of Jim Ryan's blog post, which states "While this price increase is a necessity given the global economic climate and its impact on SIE, our primary goal remains to improve the supply of PS5s around the world, so that as many players as possible can enjoy all that the PS5 has and will offer in the future." It should be noted that the year 2022 saw the best supply side on the French market, while experts expect a return to normal by 2024.

On the other hand, there is one who is likely to smile after this announcement. And yes, it is the Xbox Series. The official competitor of the Playstation 5 retains its original selling price for the moment, giving it a clear advantage over the Japanese console. The Xbox Series S can therefore always be found at 300 € while its big sister the Xbox Series X keeps its selling price of 500 €. A price difference that could well capsize the hearts of some buyers in favor of the American console. That said, it is not excluded that Microsoft announces such an increase in the coming months.

Since its release in November 2020, the Playstation 5 has been permanently out of stock. A situation largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the impact of health protocols on the production of electronic chips. Indeed, in Southeast Asia, the leading region producing semiconductor metals, the coronavirus has hit various industries hard, forcing them to slow down their production. Since then, it has been difficult for international trade to resume a normal pace, and difficult for Sony to maintain PS5 production at the height of strong demand.

If you are waiting for an estimate as to the return to normal of the home console market, be aware that forecasts vary from one semester to another. The most recent comes to us from Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel, who estimated in an interview with CNBC that a return to normal could occur in 2024. A fair enough prediction for industry professionals, who remain on fairly pessimistic opinions for the end of 2022 beginning of 2024.