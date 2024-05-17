PS List - Public place in the 2024 European elections: which candidates can be elected according to the polls?

Raphaël Glucksmann, PS candidate - Place publique in the European elections, is neck and neck with the presidential majority in the poll results. How many candidates from his list can be elected at the end of the ballot?

Led by Raphaël Glucksmann, the alliance formed by the Socialist Party and Place publique has established itself as the third force in the European elections. Over the course of the polls, the candidate has risen in voting intentions, to the point of competing with the head of the presidential majority list. Given only one or two points from his competitor, Raphaël Glucksmann wants to believe in his chance of getting ahead of the Macronist camp on election day and undoing the impression of a duel established by Renaissance and the National Rally.

But by standing out in the results of the European election polls, Raphaël Glucksmann irritates Macronie – who is in a cold sweat at the idea of ​​being relegated not to second, but to third place – and annoys the others left-wing forces still credited with less than 10% of voting intentions in the polls. The candidate must endure attacks coming from his right and those coming from his left, in particular those signed La France insoumise.

For the second time in a row, the Socialist Party entered the European elections by joining forces with the Place Publique party. Which originally had the objective of unifying socialists, ecologists and communists with a view to the 2019 European elections. And as at the time, it was one of the presidents of Place publique who was chosen for to be the head of the list: Raphaël Glucksmann. With his party, the essayist and trained journalist defends a social-democratic, social-ecological and pro-European program.

The candidate of the PS and Place publique was among the first to reveal his entire list with 81 names. This list was made official by the Ministry of the Interior and includes around twenty representatives from the Place publique formation and is for the rest essentially made up of socialist candidates.

A list must obtain at least 5% of the votes in the European elections to see some of its candidates elected. The number of people elected out of the 81 candidates present on the lists of each party is proportional to the result obtained on election day. A minimum of 5% gets 4 seats, 10% gets 8 seats, etc.

Raphaël Glucksmann, who is credited with 14% of voting intentions in the poll results, can therefore hope to obtain 11 seats in the European Parliament. This is more than the number of candidates who were elected from his list during the previous elections. Please note that poll results and projections are only forecasts representing voting trends at a given time and cannot be understood as reliable predictions.

The PS list explains the vision and project it has for Europe with its name alone: ​​“Wake up Europe”. Pro-European, the PS - Place publique alliance evokes a "powerful Europe" which must be able to protect itself with better European defense, but also come to the aid of its allies like Ukraine and react against attacks, including those of the Russia.

Raphaël Glucksmann's program also focuses on a relocation of production in Europe, whether industrial or agricultural, to make the European Union economically stronger. It is also the production of medicines that the candidate wants to see developed in Europe. He also pleads for investment in the industries of tomorrow and in a fairer and more sustainable model for the environment by combining economy and ecology. He also wants to partly finance the ecological and social transition through taxes levied on super profits and other super wealth. Speaking of wealth, Raphaël Glucksmann makes the defense of purchasing power one of his priorities and wants to fight against the high cost of living, in particular by capping energy prices or by promoting European and sustainable production.