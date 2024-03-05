Program and live results of the Indian Wells Masters 1000

The Indian Wells Masters 1000 takes place from Thursday March 7 to Sunday March 17, 2024.

The Indian Wells tournament is one of the biggest tournaments of the season and is particularly anticipated by tennis fans. For this 2024 edition, the big names in tennis have met in the United States. Jannik Sinner, winner of the Australian Open and on cloud nine since the start of the season, is announced as the big favorite for this Masters 1000. Just behind, we find Novak Djokovic with the appetite of an ogre who hopes return to victory in a tournament in which he has not participated since 2019.

There are also several unknowns in this tournament with the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, not at his level since the start of the season, but who remains the defending champion of this Masters 1000. We will also follow the great return of Rafael Nadal, more than two months after his injury and who will have to test himself two months before Roland Garros against the Canadian Raonic.

Among the French, Ugo Humbert will be the headliner of the 14 Tricolores present in the main draw. Winner in Dubai, the now number 14 in the ATP rankings is considered one of the outsiders of this Indian Wells tournament.

Follow matches in real time with updated scores.

Find all the results of the Indian Wells men's tournament with an update in the minutes following the end of the matches.

Find all the results of the Indian Wells women's tournament with an update in the minutes following the end of the different matches.