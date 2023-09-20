Professor stabbed to death at home, wife confesses to murder after mentioning burglary

Professor Patrice Charlemagne found dead in Dunkirk was killed by his wife. The latter admitted the murder after lying in her first version of the facts.

She confessed to killing her husband. The wife of Patrice Charlemagne, the 51-year-old university professor who died at his home in Dunkirk on the night of Friday to Saturday, admitted the facts to investigators this Thursday, September 21, the day after he was placed in police custody.

At the start of the investigation opened for intentional homicide and entrusted to the judicial police, the suspect had indicated to investigators that her husband had been stabbed by burglars in their home, while she had managed to reach their 20-month-old granddaughter. and flee. It was to confront this first version of the facts with the elements of the investigation that the victim's wife, a teacher at the Université du Littoral Côte d'Opale like her husband, was arrested. She ended up confessing to the murder, but her story still contains several inconsistencies according to AFP details.

The investigators found several elements questioning the role of Patrice Charlemagne's wife in this drama: "a cut on her left hand which corresponded to that of a glove found on site" and "the analysis of the smartphones which suggested tensions in the couple" specifies AFP. The circumstances of the death of the 51-year-old professor have yet to be clearly established. Patrice Charlemagne was found dead in a bedroom on the first floor of the family home, injured by several stab wounds, while two bloody knives, gloves, a laptop and a flashlight were discovered near the scene of the crime.

Patric Charlemagne's wife, aged 37, is a lecturer and doctor of literature. She teaches at the same university as her husband and has worked at a college previously. The professor also has a career as a writer and is the author of children's books, among others. The thirty-year-old is also involved in politics as a municipal councilor of Dunkirk after being elected in 2020 on the list of Mayor Patrice Vergriete, the current Minister in charge of Housing.