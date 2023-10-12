Professor killed in Arras: the trail of the attack becomes clearer, the latest news live

The perpetrator of the knife attack in a high school in Arras, a 20-year-old man on S file for radicalization, was arrested quickly after the incident.

The perpetrator of the knife attack in a high school in Arras, a 20-year-old man on S file for radicalization, was arrested quickly after the incident. The national anti-terrorist prosecution took action and opened an investigation, but the motivations of the attacker have not yet been clearly established.

