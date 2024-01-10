Prisca Thevenot: who is the new government spokesperson?

The new spokesperson is the first known member of Gabriel Attal's new government. Back on his journey.

At 38, Prisca Thevenot becomes the new spokesperson for Gabriel Attal's government, according to information from TF1 and BFMTV. An express promotion for the one who entered the government of Elisabeth Borne on July 20, 2023. She previously held the position of Secretary of State in charge of Youth and Universal National Service, a portfolio which depended in particular on the Ministry of Education. A Macronist from the start, she sat in the Assembly before joining the executive.

A graduate of EM Lyon Business School, Prisca Thevenot took her card at La République en Marche (now Renaissance) in 2016. She was nominated in the 2017 legislative elections in the 4th constituency of Seine-Saint-Denis, where she was defeated by the outgoing MP, Marie-George Buffet. She became spokesperson for Emmanuel Macron's party in November 2020.

Prisca Thevenot won her first elected mandate in 2021 in Seine-Saint-Denis, becoming a regional councilor for Île-de-France. On July 20, 2023, she joined the government of Elisabeth Borne by being appointed Secretary of State in charge of Youth and Universal National Service.