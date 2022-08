Prime Macron 2022: who can touch it? How much?

PRIME MACRON. The Macron bonus is again in effect in France in 2022. Who can collect it? How many ? The news.

[Updated August 5, 2022 at 5:40 p.m.] Raising the cap on a tax-free bonus rather than forcing companies to raise wages is the -assumed- choice the government has made in an attempt to allow the French to have more financial leeway in the face of the sharp rise in inflation with soaring prices at all levels, starting with those of energy. The "Prime Macron", created during the yellow vests crisis, is therefore renewed for one more year in 2022, but with new features that could be good for the wallet... if the companies that can play the game.

Because in 2022, it is up to 6,000 euros net of tax that certain employees will be able to receive as part of the Macron bonus. Since August 1, companies have been authorized to set up a system. However, not all are able to pay the Macron bonus. Indeed, the latter may be from 2000 to 6000 euros for those with less than 50 employees as well as those who have signed a profit-sharing agreement. Otherwise, the premium can only be 1000 to 3000 euros. A welcome boost? If the ceilings are interesting, it should be noted that on average, in 2021, the companies having granted this bonus to their employees paid only 506 euros.

It should also be noted that what is now called "Value Sharing Bonus" can reach 8,000 euros in a very specific case: an employer who has already paid the bonus (old version) this year, can pay it a again from August 1, 2022. Enough to allow employers to pay up to 8,000 euros in bonus, in all, over the year 2022 (2,000 6,000).

The exceptional purchasing power bonus is exempt from income tax and from any social security contributions or contributions. But then, who is eligible for the Macron bonus? Employees whose remuneration is less than 3 times the Smic (over the 12 months preceding the payment). This Macron bonus does not replace any element of remuneration. Already extended in 2021, the PEPA bonus is renewed for the year 2022. Note that the employer is not obliged to pay the Macron bonus. If he wishes to pay it, he has the option of doing so to all of his employees, or only to employees whose remuneration is less than 3 times the minimum wage. In 2022, the Macron bonus benefits both employees and apprentices, as well as temporary workers and public officials. The employer can completely modulate the amount of the payment of the PEPA bonus according to the beneficiary according to certain criteria such as the employee's remuneration, the employee's classification level, his working conditions during the Covid crisis, or still his working time over a year.

Since 2019, employees have been able to receive an exceptional bonus, exempt from taxes and social security contributions called "Macron bonus". This exceptional purchasing power bonus (is paid by any employer who wishes it to employees, under certain conditions. In particular if the employee in question does not exceed a certain income ceiling. This tax and social exemption scheme aims to encourage employers to pay bonuses to their employees in order to enhance their purchasing power.This is not a State bonus, but a company bonus which remains optional and voluntary.

To be exempt from employee contributions, the Macron bonus cannot exceed the amount of 1,000 euros. Companies that have a profit-sharing agreement can pay the Macron bonus up to 2,000 euros. This amount, doubled, is also valid for companies with fewer than 50 employees, and second-line workers (if revaluation measures are taken). This bonus could now triple during the summer, with the announcement of the purchasing power bill scheduled for July 6, 2022. Then, the amount of this PEPA bonus could reach up to 6,000 euros without charges or taxes. for companies benefiting from a profit-sharing agreement.

The Macron bonus is paid within a period provided for by law. In this case, between August 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. Whether you are a civil servant, employee, or industrialist, you have the possibility of benefiting from it. With the purchasing power bill, for this year 2022, the end of payments is set for December 31, 2022. This Macron bonus is exempt from taxes and social security contributions until December 31, 2023, precisely. On the employers' side, the payment of this "PEPA" bonus is based on voluntary work, it is just compulsory to respect the ceilings in force. It is up to them, within the limits of these ceilings, to pay the desired amount.

The amount of the Macron bonus exempt from contributions is capped at 1,000 euros. In 2022, it triples to reach 3,000 euros for all beneficiaries, a decision voted by the deputies in the National Assembly as part of the purchasing power bill. This value-sharing bonus will even increase from 2,000 euros to 6,000 euros for all companies that have signed a profit-sharing agreement in 2021, those whose number of employees does not exceed 50 and for second-line workers. (if revaluation measures are taken).

Good to know, in 2022, the value-sharing bonus could even reach 8,000 euros. Indeed, an employer who has already paid the bonus (old version with the ceiling of 1,000 euros) this year, will be able to pay it again from August 1, 2022. Enough to allow employers to pay up to 8,000 bonus euros, in total, for the year 2022 (2,000 6,000).