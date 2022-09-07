Prime Macron 2022: up to 6,000 euros! Who is entitled?

PRIME MACRON. The amount of the value-sharing bonus has tripled in 2022. Conditions, date of payment, beneficiaries... Know everything.

[Updated September 8, 2022 at 8:13 a.m.] The Macron bonus or value sharing bonus will see its amount triple in 2022! The new ceilings are set at 3,000 euros and 6,000 euros in the event of a profit-sharing agreement signed by the company. Previously, a company could only pay up to 1,000 and 3,000 euros. Enough to pay a nice little jackpot to its employees to reward them for their investment. You should also know that the premium can also reach 8,000 euros over the whole year. Thanks to a payment of 2,000 euros (ceiling of the old bonus before August 1, 2022) and a second payment of 6,000 euros (ceiling of the new value-sharing bonus between August 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 ). As a reminder, the payment of the value-sharing bonus is voluntary. An employer has no obligation to pay it, and is free to choose the amount. In 2021, the average amount paid was 506 euros. But then, which employees are concerned by the payment of this bonus?

In 2022 and until December 31, 2023, the Macron bonus remains exempt from social contributions and income tax for employees whose salary is less than 3x the amount of the minimum wage. Remember that it can be paid in one or more instalments, with a maximum of once each quarter. When the remuneration is at least equal to 3x the amount of the minimum wage for premiums paid between July 1, 2022 and December 31, 2023 and premiums paid from January 1, 2024, the exemption from employer and employee social security contributions does not apply. not on the CSG-CRDS. The premium is subject to the social package under the conditions applicable to profit-sharing for companies that are liable for it. The premium is not exempt from income tax.

The value-sharing bonus can be paid by all employers under private law, including self-employed workers (craftsmen, traders, farmers, liberal professions), mutual insurance companies, associations or foundations, trade unions, etc. Public establishments of an industrial and commercial nature (EPIC). Public administrative establishments (EPA) when they employ staff under private law (e.g. regional health agencies (ARS)).

For payments between July 1, 2022 and December 31, 2023, the bonus paid to employees who received, during the twelve months preceding its payment, remuneration less than three times the annual value of the SMIC corresponding to the duration of work provided for in contract, is exempt from all contributions and employer and employee social security contributions, including the CSG and the CRDS. In this situation, the social package is not due. The premium is also exempt from income tax. On the other hand, if the employee's remuneration is equal to or greater than 3x the amount of the minimum wage, also from January 1, 2024, the bonus is subject to social security contributions and income tax.

The amount of the Macron bonus exempt from contributions is capped at 1,000 euros. In 2022, it triples to reach 3,000 euros for all beneficiaries, a decision voted by the deputies in the National Assembly as part of the purchasing power bill. This value-sharing bonus will even increase from 2,000 euros to 6,000 euros for all companies that have signed a profit-sharing agreement in 2021, those whose number of employees does not exceed 50 and for second-line workers. (if revaluation measures are taken).

Good to know, in 2022, the value-sharing bonus could even reach 8,000 euros. Indeed, an employer who has already paid the bonus (old version with the ceiling of 1,000 euros) this year, will be able to pay it again from August 1, 2022. Enough to allow employers to pay up to 8,000 bonus euros, in total, for the year 2022 (2,000 6,000).

The Macron bonus is paid within a period provided for by law. In this case, between August 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. Whether you are a civil servant, employee, or industrialist, you have the possibility of benefiting from it. With the purchasing power bill, for this year 2022, the end of payments is set for December 31, 2022. This Macron bonus is exempt from taxes and social security contributions until December 31, 2023, precisely. On the employers' side, the payment of this "PEPA" bonus is based on voluntary work, it is just compulsory to respect the ceilings in force. It is up to them, within the limits of these ceilings, to pay the desired amount.