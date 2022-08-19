Prime Macron 2022: date of payment, amount, conditions... Know everything!

PRIME MACRON. The value-sharing bonus will reach 6,000 euros in 2022, but can you benefit from it? What are the conditions ? We take stock.

[Updated August 19, 2022 at 8:55 a.m.] The Macron bonus has been talked about all summer long on the benches of the National Assembly and in Parliament. Still, all these little people have reached an agreement, its amount will well triple in 2022! Regarding taxation, many things will change in the years to come, an overview of the new features not to be missed concerning the value-sharing bonus, as the executive wished to rename it. First of all, the amount will increase from 1,000 euros to 3,000 euros. And from 2,000 euros to 6,000 euros for companies that have signed a profit-sharing agreement and those with fewer than 50 employees. Do you earn less than 3x the amount of the minimum wage? The Macron bonus remains exempt from taxes and employee and employer contributions in 2022.

Please note that from 2024, the value-sharing bonus will take a very different turn. On the tax side, it will only be exempt from social security contributions. For the rest, you will have to go to the checkout. This "employee dividend" as Emmanuel Macron likes to call it, however, has a definite advantage before the end of 2022, the possibility of receiving up to 8,000 euros in bonus (2,000 6,000 euros)! Indeed, an employer who has already paid the bonus (old version) this year, will be able to pay it again from August 1, 2022 (until December 31, 2022, payment window authorized for the new Macron bonus). As a reminder, the payment of this bonus is voluntary, an employer is under no circumstances required to pay it to its employees. Last year, the average payment amount was 506 euros, far from the ceilings set by the government.

The exceptional purchasing power bonus is exempt from income tax and from any social security contributions or contributions. But then, who is eligible for the Macron bonus? Employees whose remuneration is less than 3 times the Smic (over the 12 months preceding the payment). This Macron bonus does not replace any element of remuneration. Already extended in 2021, the PEPA bonus is renewed for the year 2022. Note that the employer is not obliged to pay the Macron bonus. If he wishes to pay it, he has the option of doing so to all of his employees, or only to employees whose remuneration is less than 3 times the minimum wage. In 2022, the Macron bonus benefits both employees and apprentices, as well as temporary workers and public officials. The employer can completely modulate the amount of the payment of the PEPA bonus according to the beneficiary according to certain criteria such as the employee's remuneration, the employee's classification level, his working conditions during the Covid crisis, or still his working time over a year.

Since 2019, employees have been able to receive an exceptional bonus, exempt from taxes and social security contributions called "Macron bonus". This exceptional purchasing power bonus (is paid by any employer who wishes it to employees, under certain conditions. In particular if the employee in question does not exceed a certain income ceiling. This tax and social exemption scheme aims to encourage employers to pay bonuses to their employees in order to enhance their purchasing power.This is not a State bonus, but a company bonus which remains optional and voluntary.

To be exempt from employee contributions, the Macron bonus cannot exceed the amount of 1,000 euros. Companies that have a profit-sharing agreement can pay the Macron bonus up to 2,000 euros. This amount, doubled, is also valid for companies with fewer than 50 employees, and second-line workers (if revaluation measures are taken). This bonus could now triple during the summer, with the announcement of the purchasing power bill scheduled for July 6, 2022. Then, the amount of this PEPA bonus could reach up to 6,000 euros without charges or taxes. for companies benefiting from a profit-sharing agreement.

The amount of the Macron bonus exempt from contributions is capped at 1,000 euros. In 2022, it triples to reach 3,000 euros for all beneficiaries, a decision voted by the deputies in the National Assembly as part of the purchasing power bill. This value-sharing bonus will even increase from 2,000 euros to 6,000 euros for all companies that have signed a profit-sharing agreement in 2021, those whose number of employees does not exceed 50 and for second-line workers. (if revaluation measures are taken).

Good to know, in 2022, the value-sharing bonus could even reach 8,000 euros. Indeed, an employer who has already paid the bonus (old version with the ceiling of 1,000 euros) this year, will be able to pay it again from August 1, 2022. Enough to allow employers to pay up to 8,000 bonus euros, in total, for the year 2022 (2,000 6,000).

The Macron bonus is paid within a period provided for by law. In this case, between August 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. Whether you are a civil servant, employee, or industrialist, you have the possibility of benefiting from it. With the purchasing power bill, for this year 2022, the end of payments is set for December 31, 2022. This Macron bonus is exempt from taxes and social security contributions until December 31, 2023, precisely. On the employers' side, the payment of this "PEPA" bonus is based on voluntary work, it is just compulsory to respect the ceilings in force. It is up to them, within the limits of these ceilings, to pay the desired amount.